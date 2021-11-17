Call of Duty League pro sniper loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

When you need a quick pick for a first blood to set off the round in Call of Duty’s Search and Destroy mode, nothing gets the job done like a sniper.

Vanguard has several snipers to choose from and Call of Duty League pro players have already picked out the best ones. At the top of their game, these pros know which guns are the best, what to put on them, and how to dominate the competition with them.

Right now, the game’s competitive meta is dominated by very few guns, namely the STG44, MP-40, Automaton, and a couple of others. But in some cases, a sniper is just necessary—and the pros have narrowed down what’s the best.

Here’s the sniper loadout that CDL pros are using in Vanguard.

CDL Kar98k sniper loadout in Vanguard

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: VDD RE02K

VDD RE02K Stock: Short Stock

Short Stock Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip

SMLE Pistol Grip Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Fabric Grip Proficiency: Shrouded

Shrouded Kit: Deep Breath

Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Radar

Radar Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Secondary: Ratt

Ratt Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Gammon Bomb Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

In the early days of Vanguard, pro players are experimenting with sniper loadouts in Search and Destroy. While snipers are still pretty rare, they do get pulled out from time to time—and this is the Kar98k loadout that most pros are running with, such as NYSL’s Clayster.

Since weapons like the STG44 and Automaton kill so quickly, though, many players are just opting to stick with assault rifles even in SnD scenarios. This could change if the game’s time-to-kill is tweaked or if ARs are nerfed. But for now, snipers are being ignored in lieu of other options.