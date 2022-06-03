Battle of champions: OpTic Texas eliminate Los Angeles Guerrillas from Call of Duty League Major 3

OpTic Texas come out on top during the battle of the Call of Duty League Major champions as they swept and eliminated the Los Angeles Guerrillas from Major Three.

The Guerrillas, who won the second Major of the season, are the second team to depart the Toronto event after a loss to OpTic in the losers bracket. After meta and roster changes, the Los Angeles Guerrillas have struggled to find the success they had for that one event.

OpTic fought hard against the Florida Mutineers on day one of the Toronto Major but ultimately lost in five games, which sent send them to the losers bracket early. Despite the loss, OpTic came out hot during the first two rounds of the best-of-five series. The Bocage Hardpoint had OpTic in the driver’s seat for the majority of the time and saw Dashy drop almost 40 kills for a 1.37 KD.

With a 250-186 map win, OpTic took things to Berlin for the Search and Destroy. Seth “Scump” Abner turned things up for his team, clutching a one-vs-four situation and ending the map with 11 kills and four deaths for their 6-2 win. After a strong first map, Dashy finished the Search and Destroy with zero kills.

That dominance carried into the Berlin Control, where Dashy and Scump continued running around the map and causing problems for the Guerrillas. After the first round of Control, the OpTic duo was already double-positive while the Guerrillas struggled to go even. In the end, OpTic walked away with a 3-1 win in the Control and a 3-0 win in the series.

While the Guerrillas will be headed back home to the United States, OpTic Texas will remain in Canada to play the London Royal Ravens in the next round of the losers bracket.