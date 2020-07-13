Call of Duty League Championship dates possibly revealed on yesterday’s CDL broadcast

The over $4 million prize pool will be up for grabs soon.

The dates for the Call of Duty League’s inaugural championship might have accidentally been revealed during yesterday’s broadcast.

While the hosts were talking about the upcoming CDL Championship, a banner was shown on-screen that said the event could take place on Aug. 29 and 30.

Not sure if this was a mistake but a Champs date was shown on stream this weekend 👀



This might have been a mistake since the dates for CoD Champs 2020 haven’t been officially revealed in an announcement from the league yet. Aug. 29 and 30 could also be the real dates, though.

It doesn’t seem likely, however, that the league could play all of its matches for the championship in just two days. The event would likely need to take place over three days or more.

The New York Subliners won yesterday’s homestand event. Another tournament will take place this weekend, hosted by the London Royal Ravens. Only two regular season events remain before CoD Champs 2020.

Stay tuned for an official announcement from the CDL about when the championship will take place, but the end of August is a safe bet.