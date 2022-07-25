It all comes down to this.

Another season of the Call of Duty League is rounding out to a close this summer. One last event will crown another champion in the CDL before Modern Warfare II releases later this year.

The 2022 Call of Duty League Championship Weekend will take place from Aug. 4 to 7 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles. Eight teams will face off in a double-elimination bracket to decide who are this year’s kings of CoD.

In Call of Duty: Vanguard, it feels like any team could win any match at any time. The perennial favorites could easily lose to a bottom-seeded team on any given day due to the volatility of this year’s CoD, which should make 2022’s championship weekend a spectacle.

Here’s absolutely everything you need to know about the 2022 CDL Championship in 2022.

Call of Duty League Championship 2022: Schedule, format, teams, prizes, and more

CDL Championship 2022 qualified teams

Atlanta FaZe

OpTic Texas

London Royal Ravens

Los Angeles Thieves

Seattle Surge

Toronto Ultra

Boston Breach

New York Subliners

CDL Championship 2022 schedule

Aug. 4

2pm CT: Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens

Seattle Surge vs. London Royal Ravens 3:30pm CT: Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves

Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Thieves 5pm CT: Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Texas

Toronto Ultra vs. OpTic Texas 6:39pm CT: New York Subliners vs. Atlanta FaZe

Aug. 5

2pm CT: Elimination Round 1 – Match 1

Elimination Round 1 – Match 1 3:30pm CT: Elimination Round 1 – Match 2

Elimination Round 1 – Match 2 5pm CT: Winners Round 2 – Match 1

Winners Round 2 – Match 1 6:30pm CT: Winners Round 2 – Match 2

Aug. 6

12:30pm CT: Elimination Round 2 – Match 1

Elimination Round 2 – Match 1 2pm CT: Elimination Round 2 – Match 2

Elimination Round 2 – Match 2 3:30pm CT: Winners Finals

Winners Finals 5pm CT: Elimination Round 3

Elimination Round 3 6:30pm CT: Elimination Finals

Aug. 7

2pm CT: Grand Finals

CDL Championship 2022 bracket

CDL Championship 2022 prize pool

The world title event will feature a $2.55 million prize pool. The prize breakdown is as follows: