Call of Duty League 2022 rookie ladder: Pre-Major One

The 2022 rookie class is off to a strong start, but how long will it last?

The Call of Duty League’s class of 2022 is already stacked with talent and potential superstars in the making. After the first set of online qualifier matches leading up to Major One, here’s a look at this season’s rookie ladder, presented by Dot Esports, which will be updated throughout the season.

Gismo and Nastie started the season off like no one would have guessed. London have a 4-1 record, beating OpTic Texas, Seattle Surge, Florida Mutineers, and Minnesota RØKKR, and only losing to the Los Angeles Guerrillas.

Sib and Pred, on the other hand, have yet to find any real consistency over the last three weeks but have looked great at times regardless.

Toward the bottom of our rankings but still looking great, Capsidal and Davpadie have both proved they can hang with the best. Nero has struggled so far in his first five CDL matches, but he could pick it up soon.

The results below were voted on by 15 members of our community, including selected coaches, casters, analysts, content creators, ex-pro players, and Dot Esports staff. Here are our rookie rankings heading into the first Major of the 2022 CDL season.

7) Dylan “Nero” Koch

Boston Breach vs. OpTic Texas after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Nero hasn’t had the greatest start to the season so far.

His best match to this point came against OpTic Texas, where he was the only player on his team to go positive, finishing with 1.12 K/D, 88 kills, and 10,046 damage. But none of that mattered since Boston lost 3-1.

Not all hope is lost for Nero, though. Once the Breach find their footing in Control, the team overall will look better, and so should Nero.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 0.99 (Sixth among rookies, 30th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.5 (Second among rookies, 10th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,032 (Fourth among rookies, 18th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.83 (Sixth among rookies, 46th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 17.1 (Sixth among rookies, 36th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,209 (Sixth among rookies, 33rd in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.96 (Sixth among rookies, 30th in the league) Kills per round : 0.66 (Sixth among rookies, 28th in the league) First blood percentage : 16.4 percent ( Third among rookies, 10th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 0.93 (Seventh among rookies, 39th in the league)

6) David “Davpadie” Maslowski

Florida Mutineers vs. Seattle Surge after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Two of the biggest question marks going into this season were the Florida Mutineers and Davpadie. And despite being sixth on this rookie ladder, Davpadie has still looked solid and at times has shown flashes of a well-poised rookie player.

Davpadie is the only main assault rifle player in this year’s rookie group, and due to the playstyle of the role, it’s hard to read the stats and compare them to the already stacked rookie class.

Hardpoint is Davpadie’s weakest game mode, statistically speaking. If he can pick that up, he’ll easily rise up the rankings and help secure some more wins for his team.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.00 (Fifth among rookies, 28th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 22.4 (Seventh among rookies, 36th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,876 (Sixth among rookies, 30th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.20 (Second among rookies, fourth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 19.0 (Third among rookies, 17th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,674 (First among rookies, second in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.16 (Third among rookies, 11th in the league) Kills per round : 0.79 (Third among rookies, seventh in the league) First blood percentage : 14.3 percent (Fifth among rookies, 16th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.09 (Second among rookies, eighth in the league)

5) Kenyen “Capsidal” Sutton

Boston Breach vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Capsidal’s strong suit is undoubtedly Search and Destroy. Right now, he’s sitting at fourth in the entire league for both K/D and kills per 10 minutes in the game mode.

But Control has been a struggle for the Boston Breach and especially Capsidal, who has some of the worst stats in the league for the third game mode. He’s ranked last for K/D and damage per 10 minutes in the mode right now, as well as second to last in kills per 10 minutes.

Boston and Capsidal will have to work on Control if they want to have a real chance at making it anywhere in Major One, especially considering they play the Atlanta FaZe in round one.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.14 (Second among rookies, fifth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.9 (Fourth among rookies, 18th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,985 (Fifth among rookies, 21st in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.76 (Fourth among rookies, 49th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 13.9 (Seventh among rookies, 48th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 1,758 (Seventh among rookies, 49th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.23 (Second among rookies, fourth in the league) Kills per round : 0.81 (First among rookies, fourth in the league) First blood percentage : 11.9 percent ( Seventh among rookies, 28th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.03 (Fourth among rookies, 15th in the league)

4) Byron “Nastie” Plumridge

London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Coming into this season, most people in the community thought Nastie would be the best rookie from Europe this year. But being ranked fourth right now isn’t anything to complain about, especially when your rookie duo is playing the way that he is.

Nastie has helped propel London to a 4-1 start and has looked great in Search and Destroy, ranking fifth in K/D, 10th in kills per round, and 14th in first blood percentage.

The Royal Ravens will be out for revenge at Major One. Their first match is against the Los Angeles Guerrillas, who beat them 3-1 in week two of the online qualifiers.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.02 (Fourth among rookies, 21st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 22.5 (Sixth among rookies, 33rd in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,676 (Seventh among rookies, 44th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (Third among rookies, 22nd in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.3 (Fifth among rookies, 23rd in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,313 (Fifth among rookies, 26th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.27 (First among rookies, fifth in the league) Kills per round : 0.69 (Fourth among rookies, 10th in the league) First blood percentage : 14.5 percent ( Fourth among rookies, 14th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.05 (Third among rookies, 12th in the league)

3) Amer “Pred” Zulbeari

Seattle Surge vs. New York Subliners after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Pred started off hot during the pre-season Kickoff Classic and was expected to compete for the top spot with his rookie counterpart Sib. But the Australian-born player has yet to find consistency this season.

His best showing so far was against the New York Subliners, where he finished with a 1.18 K/D. During the final map, he notched 37 kills on Gavutu with an SMG.

Seattle’s last two online matches both ended in losses, which has brought Pred’s stock down. He and Sib will both look to bounce back at the upcoming Major.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 0.95 (Seventh among rookies, 41st in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 23.9 (Fifth among rookies, 22nd in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,037 (Third among rookies, 16th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.99 (Fourth among rookies, 29th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 21.1 (First among rookies, third in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,674 (Second among rookies, second in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.06 (Fifth among rookies, 16th in the league) Kills per round : 0.81 (First among rookies, fourth in the league) First blood percentage : 23.4 percent ( First among rookies, third in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 0.95 (Sixth among rookies, 35th in the league)

2) Daunte “Sib” Gray

Seattle Surge vs. Toronto Ultra after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

During the Surge’s first three online matches, Sib averaged a 1.23 K/D. This included a 3-2 victory over Toronto where Sib finished with 102 kills, 12,650 damage, and a 1.40 K/D over five maps.

In the final week of the Major One qualifiers, however, Sib and his team didn’t look as dominant as they did in their previous matches. Seattle finished week three on a two-game losing streak against the Royal Ravens and Mutineers, which evidently hurt Sib’s stock due to poor performances.

But Sib has played well enough to sit in second place on our rookie ladder at this time. He’ll look to regain on March 3 when he and his teammates go up against OpTic Texas in round one of Major One.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.08 (Third among rookies, 11th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.8 (Third among rookies, 11th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,090 (Second among rookies, 12th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.99 (Fourth among rookies, 30th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.6 (Fourth among rookies, 20th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,576 (Third among rookies, fifth in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.89 (Seventh among rookies, 35th in the league) Kills per round : 0.63 (Seventh among rookies, 33rd in the league) First blood percentage : 17.2 percent ( Second among rookies, sixth in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.02 (Fifth among rookies, 19th in the league)

1) Joey “Gismo” Owen

London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Gismo has been nothing short of amazing since the season started three weeks ago. In his first match against the Florida Mutineers, he finished with a game-high 1.63 K/D over three maps, which included an 8-1 statline in Search and Destroy.

London’s match against the Minnesota RØKKR was another walk in the park for the European rookie. He dominated in all three game modes and finished with a 1.30 K/D, 90 kills, and 10,158 damage over four maps.

The Royal Ravens will look to continue their early-season success heading into Major One. Their first game is a rematch against the Los Angeles Guerrillas, who served the franchise their only loss of the season so far.

Season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio : 1.19 (First among rookies, second in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 27.1 (Second amoung rookies, fourth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,126 (First among rookies, seventh in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio : 1.23 (First among rookies, second in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 20.2 (Second among rookies, ninth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,339 (Fourth among rookies, 25th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio : 1.14 (Fourth among rookies, 12th in the league) Kills per round : 0.76 (Fourth among rookies, 10th in the league) First blood percentage : 12.7 percent ( Sixth among rookies, 22nd in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.20 (First among rookies, second in the league)

All stats included can be found on breakingpoint.gg.