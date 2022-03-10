Call of Duty League 2022 MVP ladder: Post-Major One

Dashy is hitting new levels and takes the No. 1 spot from Cellium.

Major One of the 2022 Call of Duty League season is done and dusted. OpTic Texas defended their home turf, the event hit record viewership numbers for a Major, and Gismo, CleanX, Cammy, Envoy, and Gunless have all been bumped off of our MVP Ladder.

Viewership of the first major tournament for Call of Duty: Vanguard peaked at 186,000, according to the Call of Duty League’s general manager Daniel Tsay, which is the most for a major event since the Call of Duty League launched in 2020.

OpTic Texas secured first place and $200,000 in what was a dominant performance as a team and as individuals, which has helped land all four players on this week’s MVP Ladder. Dashy has stolen Cellium’s No. 1 position on our list, Shotzzy is sitting comfortably in third, looking like the best SMG in the game, and Scump and iLLeY are ranked side-by-side in the fifth and sixth spots heading into the Major Two online qualifiers.

To no one’s surprise, Simp has finally made an appearance on the ladder, making his debut in the No. 4 spot. Cellium has fallen to second but is still looking as good as ever, while aBeZy dropped down five spots after a lackluster performance over the weekend.

Veteran player Zer0 has proved a lot of critics wrong so far and finds himself ranked eighth on this list just ahead of teammate Afro, who fell down five spots. Gismo struggled at Major One due to dealing with personal issues and was pushed out of the top 10, but he could be back better than ever after a short break.

Our list is rounded out by Kenny of Los Angeles Thieves, the only player on the ladder who didn’t place top three at Major One. His teammate Envoy missed the cut by just a few votes after being ranked eighth in our last ladder prior to Major One.

Here’s a look at the top 10 MVP candidates on the 2022 CDL season following Major One.

10) Kenny

Los Angeles Thieves vs. New York Subliners after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 7.1

: 7.1 Last ladder : Sixth

: Sixth Team standings: Fourth (6-3)

Fourth (6-3) Season kill/death ratio : 1.04

: 1.04 Since the last ladder: 1.02

The L.A. Thieves kicked off Major One with a 3-2 loss to the Toronto Ultra, which sent them down to the elimination bracket to face the New York Subliners, who they beat with ease.

They then went on to send Minnesota RØKKR home in the second round of the losers bracket but were met by Atlanta FaZe in round three and got reverse swept. Kenny struggled in the final three maps and finished the series with a 0.90 kill/death ratio.

The Thieves’ next two matches are against the London Royal Ravens on Saturday, March 12, who will be without Gismo, and Major One champions OpTic Texas on Sunday, March 13.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.04 (17th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 25.0 (11th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,039 (20th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.12 (10th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 20.5 (Fifth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,421 (12th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.83 (40th in the league) Kills per round : 0.59 (43rd in the league) First blood percentage : 7.1 percent (45th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.04 (12th in the league)

9) Afro

London Royal Ravens vs. Seattle Surge after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 6.8

: 6.8 Last ladder : Fourth

: Fourth Team standings: Third (6-3)

Third (6-3) Season kill/death ratio : 1.05

: 1.05 Since the last ladder: 0.95

Afro has dropped a few places on our ladder since prior to Major One, getting bumped down five spots to the ninth position. But the sophomore player is still having the best season of his career so far.

His strong suit is still Search and Destroy, according to the stats, where he’s averaging the sixth-best kills per round and sixth-highest first blood percentage.

The Ravens are sitting in third place on the season with a 6-3 record and placed third at Major One to secure $80,000, despite Gismo not being in the best headspace.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (11th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 23.7 (24th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,735 (41st in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.04 (15th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 19.3 (12th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,180 (36th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.08 (14th in the league) Kills per round : 0.75 (Sixth in the league) First blood percentage : 17.5 percent (Sixth in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.05 (32nd in the league)

8) Zer0

London Royal Ravens vs. Minnesota RØKKR after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 6.6

: 6.6 Last ladder : Unranked

: Unranked Team standings: Third (6-3)

Third (6-3) Season kill/death ratio : 1.07

: 1.07 Since the last ladder: 1.12

Heading into this season, many people doubted that this veteran European player still had it in him. But it turns out he does. Just nine matches into the season, Zer0 has proved he belongs in the league and should still be highly respected.

Zer0’s best showing this weekend was during a 3-1 victory over London’s European rivals on Toronto Ultra. He finished with a 1.38 kill/death ratio and 83 kills over four maps, including a game-high 27 kills in their 3-2 Control win.

London will be without Gismo this weekend after he was granted time off for personal reasons. PaulEhx will stand in for the franchise against the New York Subliners and Los Angeles Thieves. But Gismo is expected to return in time for London’s next two matches.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (11th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 22.0 (36th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,812 (Seventh in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.14 (Fifth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 17.7 (27th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,352 (22nd in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.98 (29th in the league) Kills per round : 0.63 (36th in the league) First blood percentage : 6.8 percent (48th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.07 (Sixth in the league)

7) aBeZy

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 6.2

: 6.2 Last ladder : Second

: Second Team standings: First (9-2)

First (9-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.01

: 1.01 Since the last ladder: 0.95

ABeZy has moved down five spots since our last rankings. The Tiny Terror didn’t play up to his usual standards over the weekend, failing to produce a kill/death ratio over 1.00 for an entire series once at the event. But we highly doubt that will happen again.

He finished the tournament with the second-worst kill/death ratio in Hardpoint, as well as averaging the 10th-worst kills per minute in Hardpoint, a game mode he usually dominates in. But aBeZy is still sitting near the top of the leaderboard for first blood percentage on the season.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 0.99 (32nd in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 24.6 (18th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,933 (21st in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.03 (17th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.6 (20th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,372 (21st in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.12 (11th in the league) Kills per round : 0.73 (15th in the league) First blood percentage : 18.8 percent (Fourth in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.01 (21st in the league)

6) Scump

OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 5.8

: 5.8 Last ladder : Unranked

: Unranked Team standings: Second (7-2)

Second (7-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.04

: 1.04 Since the last ladder: 1.13

Over a decade of competing, Scump can still hang with the best. Who would’ve thought?

Scump finished Major One with a 1.13 kill/death ratio, the seventh-highest in the league and the second-highest for all SMG players. In the grand finals, Scump had the second-most kills on his team with 118, falling short to iLLeY by just a single kill.

Heading into the Major Two online qualifiers, Scump will have to work on his Search and Destroy game, the only mode Atlanta FaZe beat OpTic in during the Major One grand finals.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.04 (17th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 24.9 (14th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,798 (37th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.12 (Ninth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.9 (14th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,178 (37th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 0.86 (39th in the league) Kills per round : 0.60 (42nd in the league) First blood percentage : 8.6 percent (40th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.04 (12th in the league)

5) iLLeY

OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 5.6

: 5.6 Last ladder : Unranked

: Unranked Team standings: Second (7-2)

Second (7-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.02

: 1.02 Since the last ladder: 1.02

ILLeY has landed in the fifth spot on this MVP Ladder, narrowly missing out on fourth place after what was considered an MVP performance by him in the grand finals against Atlanta over the weekend.

He finished the best-of-nine with a series-high 1.17 kill/death ratio, notched the most kills in the lobby, and produced the second-most damage over the seven maps played. His best performance in the matchup was on Tuscan Hardpoint, where he finished with 35 kills and almost 4,000 damage dealt.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.06 (Eighth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 23.3 (28th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,841 (32nd in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 0.91 (38th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 15.2 (43rd in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,073 (45th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.11 (12th in the league) Kills per round : 0.73 (12th in the league) First blood percentage : 11.7 percent (31st in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.02 (17th in the league)

4) Simp

Atlanta FaZe vs. Boston Breach after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 5.5

: 5.5 Last ladder : Unranked

: Unranked Team standings: First (9-2)

First (9-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.06

: 1.06 Since the last ladder: 1.09

Simp received multiple votes during our last ladder but didn’t quite make the top 10. This week, he’s flying in at fourth with an average rank of 5.5 after some huge performances over the weekend from the 2021 regular season MVP.

During FaZe’s first matchup against the Breach, Simp tied the Hardpoint kill record in Vanguard with 46 on Bocage and finished with 42 kills in Control in only four rounds—the current record for that mode is held by TJHaLy with 44 kills in five rounds.

Looking forward, Simp and FaZe only play one match this weekend. They’ll go up against the Seattle Surge, who aren’t looking the best right now, on Saturday, March 12. After that, they’re scheduled to play the London Royal Ravens and Toronto Ultra in week two, then the Florida Mutineers and OpTic Texas in week three.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.06 (Eighth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 24.4 (19th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,934 (20th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.02 (19th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 17.5 (18th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,331 (27th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.21 (Fifth in the league) Kills per round : 0.75 (Sixth in the league) First blood percentage : 9.7 percent (37th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.06 (Ninth in the league)

3) Shotzzy

OpTic Texas vs. Toronto Ultra after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 3.6

: 3.6 Last ladder : Third

: Third Team standings: Second (7-2)

Second (7-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.06

: 1.06 Since the last ladder: 0.99

Shotzzy is the only player to maintain his position in our ranks this week. His stats dropped slightly but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t doing the right things on the map.

The 2020 CDL MVP and 2020 Esports Awards console rookie of the year still ranks top 10 in Hardpoint kill/death ratio, kills per 10 minutes, damage per minute, Search and Destroy kill/death ratio, and overall kill/death ratio throughout the season so far.

Shotzzy was pivotal in OpTic’s reverse sweep of Atlanta in winners bracket round two. He finished with the most kills in map five, which included an ace in round one that gave OpTic some huge momentum.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.09 (Fifth in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 26.6 (Fourth in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,067 (Eighth in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.02 (19th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 18.0 (24th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,272 (29th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.05 (16th in the league) Kills per round : 0.75 (Sixth in the league) First blood percentage : 14.8 percent (15th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.06 (Seventh in the league)

2) Cellium

Atlanta FaZe vs. Minnesota RØKKR after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

Average rank : 2.3

: 2.3 Last ladder : First

: First Team standings: First (9-2)

First (9-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.24

: 1.24 Since the last ladder: 1.21

And just like that, Cellium has been bumped off his No. 1 spot in our rankings after placing second to OpTic Texas over the weekend. But the MVP candidate hasn’t slowed down a bit.

Cellium is still dominating in both Search and Destroy and Hardpoint. He’s averaging the highest kill/death ratio and fourth-highest kills per round in Search and Destroy, as well as the second-highest kill/death ratio and the third most damage per 10 minutes in Hardpoint.

Control is where the MVP candidate is struggling, though. He’s sitting toward the bottom of the league for both kills per 10 minutes and damage per 10 minutes. But there’s no doubt that could change over their next five matches.

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.26 (Second in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 24.9 (14th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 3,145 (Third in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.11 (11th in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 14.5 (48th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 1,996 (47th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.61 (First in the league) Kills per round : 0.77 (Fourth in the league) First blood percentage : 7.6 percent (44th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.24 (First in the league)

1) Dashy

OpTic Texas vs. London Royal Ravens after-match report. | Image via CDL Intel

From unranked to No. 1, Dashy was nothing short of incredible during OpTic Texas’ Major One victory. He was considered by many to be the MVP of the tournament, proving a lot of people wrong who ridiculed his playstyle over the past few years.

In OpTic’s 3-1 victory over London in the winner bracket finals, Dashy topped the leaderboard with 73 kills, over 9,000 damage dealt, and a 1.55 kill/death ratio. He ended map two with a 9.00 kill/death ratio, which resulted in a dominant 6-0 win for the Green Wall.

OpTic Texas’ next matches are against the Los Angeles Thieves, Seattle Surge, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerrillas, and a grand finals rematch against the Atlanta FaZe at the end of week three.

Average rank : 1.7

: 1.7 Last ladder : Unranked

: Unranked Team standings: Second (7-2)

Second (7-2) Season kill/death ratio : 1.18

: 1.18 Since the last ladder: 1.31

Advanced season stats

Hardpoint Kill/death ratio: 1.10 (Third in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 22.5 (34th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,887 (26th in the league)



Control Kill/death ratio: 1.33 (First in the league) Kills per 10 mins : 17.5 (30th in the league) Damage per 10 mins : 2,386 (20th in the league)



Search and Destroy Kill/death ratio: 1.17 (Seventh in the league) Kills per round : 0.70 (24th in the league) First blood percentage : 14.1 percent (18th in the league)



Overall kill/death ratio: 1.18 (Third in the league)

All stats included can be found on breakingpoint.gg.