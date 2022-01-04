Call of Duty League 2021-2022 offseason survey: Who won and lost rostermania?

Atlanta FaZe are in a league of their own, Pred is on the come up, and Paris Legion are being disrespected.

With the 2022 Call of Duty League season not far from launching, Dot Esports surveyed over 30 coaches, analysts, content creators, and community personalities on what they think were the best, worst, and most surprising roster moves of the offseason. They were also asked to make predictions for multiple awards, including most likely to win MVP, Controller Rookie of the Year, and which team is most likely to take the crown at the 2022 Call of Duty League Championship.

It’s no surprise that Simp and the defending champions in Atlanta FaZe dominated every category that they should have, from the best SMG player and most likely to win MVP to the team most likely to win the 2022 championship. Atlanta were the favorites in six different categories.

The Los Angeles Guerrillas were voted to have made the best offseason moves out of all 12 CDL teams, edging out OpTic Texas by one single vote. The Guerrillas wiped its entire roster during the offseason and rebuilt from the ground up, adding SlasheR, Asim, Gunless, and Huke, while later signing Spart as its substitute. OpTic Chicago merged with Dallas Empire to become OpTic Texas, which in turn combined Shotzzy and iLLeY with Dashy and Scump, as well as fusing the coaching staff in Rambo and Sender.

On the other side, Paris Legion was voted to have made the worst offseason moves in the league, barely beating Florida Mutineers by one vote. Paris added four veterans in FeLo, Temp, Decemate, and John to its starting lineup, while Mutineers made some questionable moves: switching Owakening to SMG, benching Havok, who later left, and adding Davpadie as the team’s main AR while already having Skyz and Owakening on the roster, all while losing Neptune to the New York Subliners.

As for rookie of the year, the league doesn’t have an official award yet, so the community is left to hope one of the CDL players wins Controller Rookie of the Year at the annual Esports Awards to certify the title for the season. Nevertheless, this year, Pred is the favorite for the award with 33 percent of the votes—and his teammate Sib isn’t far behind with 23 percent of the votes.

Mohak, who dominated Challengers in the last half of the Cold War season, was voted as the most likely Challengers player to be signed by a franchise this season. In second place, we had a five-way tie with Classic, PaulEhx, and Pentagrxm from North America and Harry and Vortex from Europe all receiving three votes each.

Here are all of the results from the Dot Esports Call of Duty League 2021-2022 offseason survey.

Offseason moves

Image via Call of Duty League

Which franchise made the best offseason moves?

Los Angeles Guerrillas – 27 percent

OpTic Texas – 23 percent

Seattle Surge – 17 percent

New York Subliners – 17 percent

Los Angeles Thieves – 10 percent

London Royal Ravens – Seven percent

Which franchise made the worst offseason moves?

Paris Legion – 39 percent

Florida Mutineers – 35 percent

Boston – 13 percent The Boston CDL franchise has not officially announced its roster for the 2022 season yet. For the sake of this survey, participants voted under the assumption that Boston’s lineup features Methodz, TJHaLy, Nero, and Capsidal, as reported by Dot Esports on Dec. 16.

Minnesota RØKKR – Six percent

London Royal Ravens – Three percent

Los Angeles Thieves – Three percent

Most surprising roster move of the offseason?

Boston reportedly signing Capsidal – 24 percent

Florida Mutineers signing Davpadie – 13 percent

OpTic/Envy merger – 10 percent

Paris Legion roster – 10 percent

Also received votes: Crimsix to New York, Pred to Seattle Surge, Envoy to Thieves, Paris Legion roster, and the reported Boston roster.

Players

Photo via ©2021 Call of Duty League

Best SMG player heading into the 2022 season?

Simp – 65 percent

aBeZy – 24 percent

Drazah – Three percent

HyDra – Three percent

Shotzzy – Three percent

Best main AR player heading into the 2022 season?

Arcitys – 62 percent

Insight – 22 percent

Octane – Three percent

MajorManiak – Three percent

SlasheR – Three percent

Clayster – Three percent

Best flex player heading into the 2022 season?

Cellium – 57 percent

Cammy – 32 percent

Priestahh – Seven percent

Crimsix – Three percent

Predictions

Screengrab via Call of Duty League

Player most likely to win Esports Controller Rookie of the Year?

Pred – 33 percent

Sib – 23 percent

Nastie – 17 percent

Gismo – Seven percent

Davpadie – Seven percent

Capsidal – Seven percent

Capsidal – Seven percent

Unsigned Challenger player – Three percent

Challengers player most likely to get picked up by a CDL franchise?

Mohak – 22 percent

Harry – 11 percent

Vortex – 11 percent

Pentagrxm – 11 percent

Classic – 11 percent

PaulEhx – 11 percent

Also received votes: GRVTY, Censor, Exceed, Royalty, and ReeaL.

First franchise to make a roster change once the season starts?

Florida Mutineers – 21 percent

Los Angeles Guerrillas – 17 percent

Paris Legion – 14 percent

Minnesota RØKKR – 10 percent

Los Angeles Thieves – 10 percent

New York Subliners – 10 percent

Boston – Seven percent

London Royal Ravens – Three percent

Seattle Surge – Three percent

Toronto Ultra – Three percent

Franchise most likely to never qualify for a Major tournament in 2022?

Paris Legion – 83 percent

Boston – 10 percent

Floria Mutineers – Three percent

OpTic Texas – Three percent

Franchise most likely to win the first Major?

Atlanta FaZe – 53 percent

OpTic Texas – 23 percent

Minnesota RØKKR – Seven percent

New York Subliners – Seven percent

Seattle Surge – Seven percent

Toronto Ultra – Three percent

Player most likely to win the 2022 MVP award?

Simp – 46 percent

aBeZy – 15 percent

Shotzzy – 7.6 percent

Cellium – 7.6 percent

Also received votes: Cammy, Standy, Mack, Nero, Priestahh, and Temp.

Franchise most likely to win CoD Champs 2022?

Atlanta FaZe – 80 percent

Minnesota RØKKR – Seven percent

New York Subliners – Three percent

Seattle Surge – Three percent

Toronto Ultra – Three percent

OpTic Texas – Three percent

Mapset

Image via Activision

Best map in the current competitive rotation?

Tuscan – 50 percent

Berlin – 33 percent

Gavutu – 10 percent

Worst map in the current competitive rotation?