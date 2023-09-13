Call of Duty gives first look at every remastered MW2 map headed to MW3

Ever since Call of Duty revealed that Modern Warfare 3 would feature remastered versions of every map from the original Modern Warfare 2, fans of the franchise have been clamoring for a fresh look into the nostalgic maps that many people have committed to memory since childhood.

Today, Activision gave a first glimpse at the improved maps in a new intel drop, while also discussing how they struck up a perfect balance between maintaining the familiarity of the original maps while still modernizing them for the upcoming title’s new mechanics.

A new way to experience classic maps 👉 https://t.co/0PG0YvEqrx



Take a look at the process behind modernizing all 16 launch MW2 (2009) maps for Modern Warfare III Multiplayer. The player experience offers both nostalgia and modern gameplay mechanics #MW3 pic.twitter.com/UG9k7QhUf5 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 13, 2023

“We [asked], ‘What was good about the movement of older games? What was good about the gunplay of older games?’ And the same with the newer games,” design director Zach Hodson said. “So we tried to marry those things.”

According to the developers, the biggest changes to these classic maps will be for visual clarity and fidelity, such as better lighting on maps, different colored buildings, and other areas covered in different materials to provide better visibility to those who don’t want to die to any players blending into their environment.

Welcome back to the best map in MW2, Terminal. Image via Activision

Additionally, they are adding some key elements to each map in order to reflect the changes in movement between the original game and the upcoming installment, including new ledges to mantle onto, extra swimmable areas that were previously blocked off, and other ledges to open up even more dynamic gunfights.

Settle some scores on revamped Rust. Image via Activision

Overall, every player that has played the classic MW2 will be right at home with this upcoming version of MW3, and should be a beautiful homage to one of the greatest CoD titles of all-time.

The devs also revealed that there will be six new six-vs-six maps headed to multiplayer through the first two seasons of the game, which should be fresh experiences for old and new players alike. Soldiers will also get a chance to play in the returning War Mode, with massive teams facing off each other in a narrative-driven Multiplayer experience.

So if you’re waiting patiently for faithful recreations of MW2 maps, don’t worry. You’ll be dueling on Rust in no time.

