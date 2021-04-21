Call of Duty franchise surpasses 400 million game sales

The Call of Duty franchise has surpassed 400 million game sales since it began in October 2003, Activision announced today.

With yearly installments since 2005, Call of Duty has become a true juggernaut in the world of entertainment—and the sales numbers for premium, paid titles are a further indication of that.

Image via Activision

The news comes a day after the announcement that Call of Duty: Warzone surpassed 100 million players. Activision also posted an infographic that showed some fun statistics about the free-to-play battle royale.

Since Warzone launched on multiple platforms last year, there have been over 26 billion parachutes deployed, almost 29 billion matches played, and over eight billion fights in the gulag.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the latest premium installment in the FPS franchise, was released in November and has already reached the top 20 list of all-time best-selling games in U.S. history.

The third season of content in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone is set to launch tonight on all platforms.