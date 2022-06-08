Activision reveals staggering statistics for Call of Duty franchise’s total revenue, games sold

Call of Duty is a household name for most gamers, and almost every video game fan has tried at least one Call of Duty title.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, which is set to become the next installment in the iconic franchise, had its global reveal today, giving players an exciting look at a new game on the horizon. Activision also revealed a few figures today, showing the overall success of the Call of Duty franchise.

According to Activision, the Call of Duty franchise has achieved a life-to-date franchise revenue of more than $30 billion, selling more than 425 million premium games in the process. There have also been more than 125 million players in Warzone since launch and over 650 million fans have downloaded Call of Duty: Mobile around the world.

A new era is coming.

Despite relatively poor sales for 2021 release Vanguard, the Call of Duty franchise has shown little sign of slowing down, and fans will likely continue purchasing the new title each year. The upcoming Warzone 2 will also keep battle royale fans entertained, and CoD: Mobile will continue to dominate the mobile gaming market.

With Modern Warfare II, Activision plans on ushering in a “new era” for the CoD franchise. Fans can expect also a unified engine going forward, meaning the CoD gameplay will feel consistent regardless of the developer behind the scenes. Hopefully, the changes will keep the series fresh and maintain its spot as a staple in the gaming world for years to come.