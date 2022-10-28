Call of Duty fans are totally thirsting over one Modern Warfare 2 villain

Modern Warfare 2’s campaign was released on Oct. 28, and now with the majority of players having completed the story, there’s a character who’s piqued the interest and stolen the hearts of countless people.

The multiplayer is due to drop on Oct. 28, but it seems like there’s loads of replayability in the campaign. Don’t be surprised if there’s a lack of players on your servers.

Players have fallen in love with the newest villain in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Valeria Garza, the newest antagonist in the series, has the CoD player base focused on her. She’s the boss of the El Sin Nobre, a cartel from Las Almas, Mexico. Garza is a ruthless, evil, and diabolical criminal.

Players encounter her in the ”El Sin Nombre” mission.

The ex-Mexican Army member has seen crowds of people on Twitter frothing at the mouth, with some fans bringing up the completely legitimate question, “if bad, why hot?”

if bad, why hot? valeria bae frfr pic.twitter.com/PdBWU8hE7Q — jay (@janiyamh) October 25, 2022

It’s also important to see past her looks, with some fans crediting the writing, saying that “best villain of the game and was consistent.”

She was the best villain of the game and was consistent



Hassan was forgettable.



Graves was doing so well, but then had the most anticlimactic ending possible with zero impact.



New Shepard pales in comparison to classic Shepard (even if he is more believable as a General) — David Kniffin (@DavidKniffin1) October 24, 2022

The true fans of the series have come out of the woodwork, showing that Garza can’t have their love, as someone “badass” in the franchise already does.

She’s nice but.. We all want this badass as an operator! this exact outfit, right fellas 💀 pic.twitter.com/6DxIpHeG56 — Angel of Death (@davesasha1) October 23, 2022

The actor, Maria Elisa Carmago, has responded to all the simp-mania from MW2 fans. The MW2 villain expressed her love for the fans, saying she’s “amazed and overwhelmed with all the comments in my social media.”

Even better, she “read them ALL,” with the “mommy” comments not being forgotten.

The multiplayer section of the title is about to drop, so we’ll see if there are any other characters who pop up into the simp-sphere.

Either way, if there isn’t anyone else that draws this much attention, there’s always the option of replaying the Modern Warfare 2 campaign—and seeing Valeria one more time.