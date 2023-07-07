Call of Duty fans are telling other players to uninstall the game, and they mean it in a nice way

The summer heat is beginning to wear on Call of Duty players, as the Modern Warfare 2 community is getting restless while waiting for new fun content to play.

A Reddit thread featuring a player complaining about the state of a video game is nothing new, but the replies offered some sound advice to anybody who’s not enjoying a game that they’re currently playing: stop playing it or play something else.

A recent thread on the MW2 subeddit featuring a player complaining about various things in the game (map rotation, glitches, and the reporting system to name a few) was met with some genuine concern for the original poster’s mental health.

“You guys keep making Reddit posts like these when the best thing you can do to send a message is uninstall the game,” said one commenter. “It’ll feel weird at first if you play it out of habit, but you won’t miss it after a week.”

It seems to be a recurring trend in gaming these days where players feel obligated to play something, for some reason, regardless of whether or not they’re having any fun—and players in CoD are starting to call each other out on it.

“I stopped playing for two months and now play much less frequently, but I still have fun playing it when I do,” one player said. “If it’s not fun – stop and do something that brings you joy, people! Life’s way too short!”

It’s pretty solid general life advice. If you’re actively choosing to do something that no longer brings you joy, then it may be time to make a change. And this is a very positive message from the CoD community, birthed out of something mostly negative.

A good chunk of CoD players do seem a bit more restless than usual, however. The current state of MW2’s multiplayer and what many feel has been a step back in the battle royale genre for the new Warzone has some players looking forward to the next entry in the series, or something new entirely.

“I haven’t played in months, I’ve just been watching from the sidelines horrified,” another commenter said.

One player said they leave CoD installed because there’s nothing else to play and it’s “the McDonald’s of video games.” Some claim that the game is “addictive” and they play because “they feel like they have to and are only getting frustrated.”

If this is still the case, the suggestion from many caring fellow players is to touch some grass, and it’s difficult to disagree.

