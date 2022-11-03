Call of Duty devs call out fan who turned up at studio to protest MW2 ban

Why on earth did they think this would work?

We all know that developers sometimes deserve some flack for making mistakes, but rocking up on the devs doorsteps is not on guys. Not cool.

The Call of Duty developers have had their fair share of criticism regarding bugs and crashes, and now they’ve had a disgruntled banned player arrive at the studio.

The player made their way to the studio located in Texas with the aim of voicing their frustration in person and asking for an employee to talk to.

As reported by PCGamer, a now-deleted Reddit post shared the perpetrator’s frustration after being met by a security guard who, fairly, wasn’t allowing any face-to-face contact with employees.

The developers have rallied to the company’s side saying it “doesn’t help and we fear for our safety.”

These employees are getting like $15/hr and still can't afford the rent they split with three other people.



Please don't visit gamedevs in their offices. It doesn't help and we fear for our safety. https://t.co/JeXK0zewIv — Jacob Garcia (@RandomJPG) November 1, 2022

Jacob Garcia, RandomJPG, pointed out that “these employees are getting like $15/hr and still can’t afford the rent they split with three other people,” and the last thing they need is angry customers showing up at their office.

The security guard in the Reddit post also highlighted that they were “short staffed.”

This “vigilante” behavior was a result of the Redditor being “wrongfully banned” on two occasions, and after spending “$140” on a title, the user believed two parties should have more of a dialogue compared to the appeal system they currently have in place.

assuming no information is left out, what did he do wrong? all he did was go to the office by himself to try and talk to a person instead of getting sidelined by automatic systems. i do not see how this is a vigilante action. — suw (@_suw_) November 1, 2022

Hopefully, there is enough backlash to stop people from just arriving at the developer’s headquarters.