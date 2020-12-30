Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War weapon tier list

The stars of any first-person shooter are its weapons. With a slew of options, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War can be overwhelming when it comes time to create a class and pick a primary weapon to dominate with.

Luckily, in Black Ops Cold War, most of the weapons are viable and effective. They can be taken to the next level with a variety of attachments, adding a decent amount of variety in multiplayer gameplay and leveling.

But as with any game, some guns shine above the rest. That's where this tier list will come in handy. Here, we'll keep track of the best guns in Black Ops Cold War so you know which weapon to switch to when the other team is ready to sweat.

With each patch and update, weapons ebb and flow, and the meta will change. Come back periodically to check out what's different with the weapon tiers in Black Ops Cold War.

Here are the best of the best when it comes to guns in Black Ops Cold War.

S-tier

AK-74u

Screengrab via Activision

Krig 6

Screengrab via Activision

- Type 63

A-tier

- AK-47

- MP5

LW3 Tundra

Screengrab via Activision

XM4

Screengrab via Activision

- Bullfrog

AUG

Screengrab via Activision

B-tier

Milano 821

Screengrab via Activision

- Pelington 703

- Stoner 63

M16

Screengrab via Activision

- DMR 14

C-tier

QBZ-83

Screengrab via Activision

- MAC-10

M82

Screengrab via Activision

- KSP 45

D-tier or lower

RPD

Screengrab via Activision

- Groza

- M60

FFAR 1