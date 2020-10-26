Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War trophy/achievement list leaks ahead of launch

Achievement hunters will have some fun with this.

With a little over two weeks left before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, the game’s trophy/achievement list has leaked, courtesy of CoDTracker.

In total, there are 44 trophies to unlock. There are trophies for the campaign mode, multiplayer, Zombies, and even Dead Ops Arcade, the classic arcade zombies mode that first appeared in 2010’s CoD: Black Ops.

The list includes the standard trophies for playing through the campaign, beating it on higher difficulties, and pulling off certain feats within the missions. But the other mode’s trophies are a bit more interesting.

There’s a multiplayer trophy for earning 10 squad wipe medals in the new Fireteam game mode, a trophy for 100 kills while being in a vehicle in multiplayer, and winning 50 matches. So there will be plenty for players to chase in all facets of the game.

The full list of trophies, along with the accompanied images, can be found below. Read them with caution, however, because they may contain spoilers.

Combat Recruit

Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Combat Hardened

Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Gamerscore: 100

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Nowhere Left to Run

Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Fracture Jaw

Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Brick in the Wall

Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Redlight, Greenlight

Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Echoes of a Cold War

Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Desperate Measures

Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

End of the Line

Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Break on Through

Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

The Final Countdown

Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Ashes to Ashes

Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Chaos

Complete Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Red Circus

Complete Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Firing Range

Shoot all of the targets on Main Street during Amerika.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Keep Your Friends Close

Perform Body Shield 5 Times.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Patriot Arrow

Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Yamantau.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Mind Trip

See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Prisoner.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Explosive Finish

Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Yamantau.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

EVERYONNNNNEE!

Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 during the rooftop defend.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

The Red Door

Disobeyed Adler’s order to go through the door.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Jack of All Trades

Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Old Faithful

Killed 200 enemies with an AR.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Scorched Earth

Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Scorched Earth II

Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

The Fixer

Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Party Patrol

Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Mean Machine

Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 90

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Go the Distance

Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Calling It In

Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Heavy Metal

In Die Maschine, forge the Pack-A-Punch machine.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Carpe D.I.E.M.

In Die Maschine, free the lost Decompressive Isotopic Estrangement Machine.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Seal the Deal

In Die Maschine, close the rift.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Two Birds, One Stone

In Die Maschine, kill the two split Megatons with one shot.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Socket-to-me

In Zombies, upgrade a skill

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Six Pack

In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Nightmare at 20 feet

In Die Maschine, kill 100 enemies without leaving the top of the crashed plane wing

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Entamaphobia

In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Craftwork

In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.

Gamerscore: 30

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Fowl Five Piece

Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Survive the Wild

Escaped from the deep dark Wild.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Reunited with Fidolina

Defeated the Momaback and saved your dear friend.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Forever Fated

Found your destiny in the Room of Fate.

Gamerscore: 15

Screengrab via CoDTracker

Dungeon Diver

Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.

Gamerscore: 30