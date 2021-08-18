Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War season 5 Combat Pack DLC now live for PlayStation Plus subscribers

Grab it for free while you can.

The latest free DLC for Call of Duty players on PlayStation is now live.

The Season Five Combat Pack is available for free for PS Plus subscribers only, and it includes a bunch of new cosmetic items, including a new epic operator skin for Vargas and a blueprint for the Bullfrog.

Strike from the shadows with the stealthy Epic Operator Skin for Sebastian Vargas, included in the #BlackOpsColdWar & Warzone Season 5 Combat Pack. Available now to PlayStation Plus members: https://t.co/EPo0ImYrk8 pic.twitter.com/sklzepwZGE — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 18, 2021

CoD’s years-running partnership with PlayStation has been fruitful for those who enjoy the series on PS5 or PS4. It looks like it will continue into the future with Call of Duty: Vanguard too, but further details have not been revealed just yet.

The pack includes:

Epic operator skin for Vargas

Epic SMG blueprint

Epic wrist accessory

Epic emblem

Rare sticker

Legendary calling card

60-minute double XP token

Each content season in Black Ops Cold War has seen a combat pack for PS Plus users, offering free rewards every few months. It’s not a bad gig at all, especially considering there are several items added to the game each time.

Season five is in full swing in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and the cosmetics can be used in both games.