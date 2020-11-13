Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are experiencing a campaign bug that turns off the PS4 controller

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are experiencing a bug on the PlayStation 4 that turns off their controller on the third level of the campaign.

Multiple people have reported that the glitch occurs during the third mission in the Cold War campaign, called “Fracture Jaw,” when they reach a segment with a machine gun. At this point, the PS4 controller stops working.

@Treyarch so I'm about the third mission in call of duty Cold war for the PS4 the Vietnam mission and for some reason when you take control of the minigun it freezes my controller anyway to fix it or anything? — Diaz (@miguel_diaz_123) November 13, 2020

Other players have reported the same issue in other parts of the game, such as the character selection screen. The issue is also present in multiplayer, which is a significant problem since it could disrupt gunfights. The glitch was present in the Cold War beta and unfortunately made it into the final game. The issue seems to resolve in some cases after a minute or so, but this isn’t always the case.

Treyarch hasn’t commented on the glitch yet, but it’ll likely resolve the problem in a future update. In the meantime, there’s a way for players to get their controller working again.

PS4 players can go to the Settings, Menu, Devices, Controller, and Communication Method to switch from Bluetooth to USB wired. Using the controller with a wire should prevent the issue until the developers fix the bug.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is officially available on all platforms and offers a new campaign, multiplayer, and zombies experience for players to enjoy.