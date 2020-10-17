Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta extended through Oct. 20

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta is currently underway, giving players a chance to try out the franchise’s upcoming title. Luckily for fans, Treyarch is giving the community an extra day to try out the game before the beta ends.

Originally, the beta was only scheduled to last until Oct. 19. Now, however, players can play through Oct. 20 on all platforms.

🚨OPEN BETA EXTENDED🚨



Thanks to the code-breaking efforts of our incredible community, an extra day of the #BlackOpsColdWar Beta has been unlocked!



The Beta will now end on Oct 20th at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/Mu7FC0F4hR — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 17, 2020

PlayStation 4 players were the first to get access, with PC and Xbox opening the doors a few days layer. Treyarch has been updating the game throughout the beta period, adding new game modes, balance changes, and bug fixes so everyone can enjoy their early hands-on with the game.

Players can enjoy playing Black Ops Cold War with double XP and double weapon XP until 12pm CT on Oct. 20. The max level cap is currently 40, so you should probably get to grinding if you want to make the most out of the beta period.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on Nov. 13 for PS4, Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X.