New Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta update adjusts scorestreak costs and fixes bugs

The tuning and adjusting for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is continuing through the beta, which opens up to all players on all platforms tomorrow.

Treyarch revealed a new batch of patch notes today for an update to the beta that just went live. The changes include adjustments to scorestreaks, score tuning in different modes, a cooldown on the Spy Plane scorestreak, and more.

New #BlackOpsColdWar Beta updates:



• 2XP + 2X Weapon XP

• Adjusted Scorestreak costs

• Score tuning in multiple modes

• Increased score rewards for higher streaks

• Spy Plane cooldown update

• Stability improvements

• Bug fixes



— Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) October 16, 2020

“We agree with feedback that players who go on killstreaks in the 6-9 range were not rewarded enough by the Scorestreak system, and had to go on too high of a streak to earn powerful Scorestreaks compared to past games,” Treyarch said in the patch notes. “This update increases those score values to better reward players for going on higher streaks.”

The update has also added double XP and double weapon XP, which should go a long way in helping players reach tomorrow’s new max level cap of 40. This will assist in unlocking new weapon attachments too so players can find their favorite gun.

The full patch notes for the update, which has already been loaded to the game, can be found below:

Scorestreaks

Score Tuning/Rewards

Adjusted score tuning to deliver a more consistent earn rate across all game modes.

Increased score rewards for streaks of six, seven, eight, and nine kills to better reward players.

Scorestreak Costs

Adjusted costs for all Beta Scorestreaks.

Cooldowns

Increased the cooldown on Spy Planes to help limit their numbers in the sky at one time.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining a match in progress where items were not properly spawned.

Fixed a crash on PC that could occur on boot if Windows was set to certain languages with the “DD.MM.YYYY” date format (for example, Finnish and German).

Additional general stability improvements on all platforms.

Bug fixes