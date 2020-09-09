Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer revealed in new trailer

Black Ops is back in a big way.

Treyarch has unveiled a trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer and it features a heavy emphasis on vehicles.

The trailer was a part of today’s worldwide multiplayer reveal stream, which features a deep dive into the game’s maps, modes, and features.

This is the next generation of Black Ops Multiplayer. #BlackOpsColdWar



Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/pO1cLUxOT1 — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 9, 2020

The video, featuring some hype music, highlighted trucks, helicopters, jets, tanks, and even a motorcycle inside of the multiplayer modes of the game.

The stream then featured a video on something called Deniable Operations, which highlighted a number of the game’s maps, including locations in Moscow and Miami. The world of Black Ops is definitely global.

Black Ops Cold War will feature a number of new modes like VIP Escort and Combined Arms Domination, and returning modes such as Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and more.

Stay tuned for more information on the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer component as it is revealed. The next CoD releases on Nov. 13 on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.