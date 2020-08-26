Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has been revealed after a cool in-game event in Warzone

Know your history or be doomed to repeat it.

A nuclear missile has launched inside of Call of Duty: Warzone in a thrilling live event witnessed by players around the world—and it has unveiled the next game in the long-running FPS franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The event placed players in Verdansk and tasked them with collecting codes to fire a weapon. Once it was completed, players were dropped back into Verdansk and told to run to the Stadium for shelter before it launched.

Once the players reached the stadium, the worldwide premiere trailer for Black Ops Cold War played in-game, offering everyone a first look at what’s to come.

The trailer features returning characters like Mason, Woods, and Hudson, as well as U.S. President Ronald Reagan, setting the tone for a storyline that will cross decades and borders.

Black Ops Cold War will retail for the standard $59.99 on current gen consoles, but a “cross-gen” version of the game that will allow you to own it on both PS4 and PS5 or Xbox One and Xbox Series X will be $69.99. An Ultimate Edition that includes extra skins and the first season battle pass will be $89.99.

CoD: Black Ops Cold War is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on Nov. 13. The worldwide multiplayer reveal will take place on Sept. 9.