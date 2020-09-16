Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War alpha test free for PS4 players this weekend

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War made an appearance during the PlayStation 5’s showcase stream today, which revealed gameplay from the title’s campaign as well as a huge announcement.

PS4 players will be the first to play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in an exclusive alpha test this weekend, free to all players. It runs from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20 as a first taste before the game’s beta, which comes to PS4 on Oct. 8. The alpha can be pre-loaded now.

SURPRISE – IT’S ALPHA TIME!!! THIS weekend only, PLAYSTATION only, YOU’RE invited! See you out there, I’ll be the one farming streaks while I still have a leg up. We’ve been waiting a long time for this.



BLACK OPS COLD WAR ALPHA THIS WEEKEND LETS GO!!! — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) September 16, 2020

The gameplay video shown off during the stream takes place during one of the campaign’s early missions in Turkey. Frank Woods and Alex Mason are featured as some of the NPC’s in the mission, which kicks off with the player character killing an enemy with a knife. From there, it’s classic Call of Duty campaign action, but with lots of new features.

The player character is able to grab enemies as human shields, as well as finish them off with cool execution moves. The action is as cinematic and exciting as ever, like a big-budget action movie.

Off the books. Under the radar.



Clear the runway in the “Nowhere Left to Run” campaign mission teaser from #BlackOpsColdWar.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/Nax85rVVzW pic.twitter.com/v0LFPcPj3T — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) September 16, 2020

The end of the video confirmed that Black Ops Cold War is coming to the PS5 this holiday season, and it will feature some exclusive content for the Sony platform.