Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta dates confirmed by Xbox, Activision

The Xbox website has seemingly spilled the beans on when to expect the next Call of Duty beta to take place.

Recommended Videos

Black Ops 6, set to launch on Oct. 25, will have its closed beta test take place starting on Aug. 30, according to the Xbox store listing. The open beta will begin the following week on Sept. 6 and be available for all players.

Adler returns. Will you? Image via Treyarch

“Pre-order any digital edition or subscribe to select Game Pass plans and get Open Beta Early Access starting August 30,” the listing says. “Play the free Open Beta starting September 6. Pre-order the Vault Edition to use the Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack and Mastercraft Weapon Collection during the Beta.”

Aug. 30 is a Friday, as is Sept. 6, so it’s likely that the closed beta will last through the beginning of the following week before going offline for updates before coming back online the following Friday to open up for everyone.

Currently, the only way to earn closed beta access is to pre-order the game. But as Microsoft now owns Activision, one change that’s been made for CoD is that there’s no longer any platform exclusivity. Both betas will be available on all platforms at the same time.

If the beta begins on Aug. 30, it will be just two days after the CoD Next event that takes place on Aug. 28. The yearly livestream will showcase multiplayer gameplay with content creators and pro players, along with potential first looks at Zombies mode, Warzone Mobile, and more.

During the event, additional information about BO6 will also be revealed. An early access period for the campaign or potentially even Zombies mode, information about season one, and intel on when BO6 will integrate into Warzone are potential topics to be covered.

Update on July 15 at 12:45pm CT: The beta dates have been confirmed at the end of the first episode of the new Call of Duty Podcast. The early access beta runs from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, and the open beta runs from Sept. 6 to 9.

Plan your sick days accordingly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy