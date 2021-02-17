Call of Duty 2021 rumored to potentially be set during World War II, according to leaks

The next Call of Duty title might be returning to World War II, according to a reputable leaker who’s previously let slip multiple snippets of information regarding the franchise, such as the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer trailer footage.

The rumors, first reported on by CharlieIntel, started with Victor___Z posting 2017 CoD: WWII's box art along with a hammer emoji, likely a reference to developer Sledgehammer Games.

When a curious fan asked if the upcoming game will be set in World War III, Victor___Z claimed that it'll return to the more familiar theatre of World War II once more.

ModernWarzone first posted one week ago that Sledgehammer Games, one of three game studios Activision regularly works with for the CoD franchise, is developing 2021's title. Sledgehammer developed 2017's CoD: WWII, so it's possible that Activision is handing the reins over to the company once more.

Tom Henderson, the owner of gaming and social media agency Viral Junkie, reported that the upcoming title will be "gritty," featuring "boots on the ground" and "guerilla-like warfare."

While Activision previously confirmed that the CoD franchise will release a new installment in 2021 during the company's most recent earnings call, no other details about the game were mentioned.