Buy Back Quads returns to Call of Duty: Warzone this weekend

The popular Buy Back Quads mode is coming back to Call of Duty: Warzone for this weekend only, Activision revealed today.

The battle royale variant mode turns up the pace by allowing players to respawn if they have enough money in their inventory when they die, instead of having to win a Gulag or wait for a teammate to buy them back themselves.

Image via Activision

Elsewhere in CoD: Modern Warfare, fast-paced gunplay is the theme of the week. Gunfight Face Off Moshpit will bring Gunfight maps to standard multiplayer modes like Cranked and Grind.

For fans of big maps, Ground War Reinfected returns as a large-scale take of the Infected mode. This mode “challenges you to play together with your team and watch out for any attacks from Infected players.”

In the store, anime fans have yet another pack to purchase with the “Tracer Pack Anime Super” bundle, which includes pink tracer fire on an assault rifle and SMG. Alex is returning to the store this week in the “Death Stalker” bundle, which includes two Legendary blueprints and an Alex Operator skin.

In Warzone, Buy Back Quads will be available alongside Solos, Duos, Trios, Quads, and Blood Money Trios this weekend.