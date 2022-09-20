Texas and Boston among locations of first 4 Majors in 2023 Call of Duty League season

The Call of Duty League will have five Majors for the Modern Warfare 2 season that will take place in new and old locations.

In an announcement video today, the CDL revealed that it has big plans for LAN events for the upcoming season. The first Major will take place sometime after the season kicks off on Dec. 2 in Raleigh, North Carolina. This LAN event will be another pro-am with top Challengers teams competing against the 12 CDL teams.

Since this is the first Major of the year, there will also be CDL points on the line. Challengers teams who do not qualify for the pro-am will still have an opportunity to compete at Raleigh through the Challengers Open tournament. Not only will the first Major have Challengers teams taking on CDL teams, but it will also host the first Call of Duty: Mobile LAN championship.

You asked, we answered. #CDL2023 coming December 2nd. Plus we've got:



✅ New Format

✅ New City Hosts

✅ More Events



Learn more about the season 🔗 https://t.co/4I7qn8TQ50 pic.twitter.com/CBFCFE1eqh — Call of Duty League (@CODLeague) September 20, 2022

The second Major will be hosted by the Boston Breach. Boston is the newest addition to the CDL after taking the spot that was previously held by OpTic Chicago. During Vanguard, the team held a Challengers LAN event before the New York Major to keep the community engagement up.

Following the Boston Major, Major Three in 2023 will be hosted by OpTic Texas, who held the first Major and the Kickoff Classic last year. Finally, the fourth Major will be hosted, yet again, by the New York Subliners.

There will be a fifth and final Major before Champs 2023, according to the CDL, but the location of that Major has yet to be announced.