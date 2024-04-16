OpTic Texas vs. Atlanta FaZe logos on stage at CDL 2024 Major 2
Photo by Joe Brady via Call of Duty League
Category:
CoD

Call of Duty League to refund all entry fees as part of new revenue-focused team agreements

The future looks even brighter.
Image of Scott Robertson
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 11:19 am

As part of the newly restructured Call of Duty League team agreements, several new inclusions focused on providing revenue and economic relief to teams have been added “to ensure the success and longevity of competitive Call of Duty.”

Recommended Videos

According to an official announcement from Call of Duty League general manager Daniel Tsay today, the CDL is “redoubling efforts” to help its franchises succeed financially. This is reflected in four major changes made to team agreements.

The CDL logo shown on-stage at Major 2 2024.
Are we entering the CDL’s Renaissance era? Photo by Joe Brady via Call of Duty League

Those changes are as follows:

  1. All outstanding franchise entry fees will be eliminated and any fees previously collected from teams will be returned in full, injecting instant capital into all teams.
  2. Teams will earn increased revenue tied to the sale of their in-game merchandise, as well as increased revenue from the yearly Champs bundle.
  3. An increase in existing event subsidy amounts for teams hosting live, in-person events such as Opens, Majors, and Champs.
  4. Teams will receive a two-year minimum guarantee of revenue to allow further investment from teams “with more peace of mind.”

Each team should receive back in full whatever portion of the roughly $25 million buy-in fee they’ve already paid, and any remaining amount of this buy-in fee has been wiped away. While the new team agreements don’t have an exact duration listed, OverActive Media (the ownership group behind Toronto Ultra) referred to the newly signed agreements as “long-term.”

The waiving of entry fees is a similar move that Activision Blizzard made with its other franchised esports league, the Overwatch League, before the league closed at the end of 2023. But it does not appear that OWL teams were refunded any amount of already paid entry fees, though franchise owners did receive a buyout at the end of the season.

Event hosting has been a hot topic in recent years as there have been a couple of instances in which teams have not been able to host a Major, with Carolina and the upcoming Major Four being the most recent example. Carolina cited “a range of factors” as to why it was unable to host.

With the removal of entry fees altogether, the new agreements could theoretically open the door for new teams to join the CDL.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Latest Call of Duty update brings AR and SMG balancing for MW3, Warzone
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
Latest Call of Duty update brings AR and SMG balancing for MW3, Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 15, 2024
Read Article The best Holger 556 loadout and class setup in MW3
A screenshot of the Holger 556 AR in MW3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Holger 556 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 15, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Latest Call of Duty update brings AR and SMG balancing for MW3, Warzone
Capture The Flag
Category: CoD
CoD
Latest Call of Duty update brings AR and SMG balancing for MW3, Warzone
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Category: CoD
CoD
Codes
Codes
Mobile
Mobile
Call of Duty: Mobile redeem codes (April 2024)
Scott Duwe Scott Duwe Apr 15, 2024
Read Article The best Holger 556 loadout and class setup in MW3
A screenshot of the Holger 556 AR in MW3.
Category: CoD
CoD
The best Holger 556 loadout and class setup in MW3
Scott Duwe and others Scott Duwe and others Apr 15, 2024
Author
Scott Robertson
VALORANT lead staff writer, also covering CS:GO, FPS games, other titles, and the wider esports industry. Watching and writing esports since 2014. Previously wrote for Dexerto, Upcomer, Splyce, and somehow MySpace. Jack of all games, master of none.