Call of Duty devs confirm when ranked play is coming to Modern Warfare 3

This year’s Call of Duty: Next livestream event showed off the first look at Modern Warfare 3’s gameplay, but it also answered some important questions about the game’s future.

Ranked play is a huge draw for players who like to sweat and rank up, but the feature will not be available when the game launches on Nov. 10. The developers confirmed so during CoD Next today but teased when it could arrive.

Sledgehammer confirmed that Treyarch is again working on the ranked play in MW3 as it did in Modern Warfare 2, alongside working on MW3 Zombies and whatever else is in the future for its title in 2024.

There’s no concrete release date for ranked play in MW3, but Sledgehammer said it will be coming sometime in season one, likely the Season One Reloaded update if previous CoD titles are anything to go by.

Season one will begin in December, so this probably means the Reloaded update and MW3 ranked play could be coming sometime in January. This is an estimate, but previous years’ CoD schedules line up like this.

The fun begins at launch, but post-launch content will also add a lot of new stuff for CoD fans to enjoy. The battle pass will kick off, along with new guns, new multiplayer maps, updates for Zombies, and much more, with ranked play a big one for players to anticipate.

The MW3 beta begins tomorrow for PlayStation players, and MW3 will launch worldwide on Nov. 10 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Battle.net.

