Brack benched, Davpadie returns to CDL in Florida Mutineers’ starting lineup

Davpadie will be joining the Florida Mutineers’ starting roster to replace Brack, the Call of Duty League franchise announced today.

A former Challengers player who rose up the Call of Duty League ranks last season, this will mark the return to the CDL for Davpadie. Brack, meanwhile, has been placed on the bench for now. Thus, Florida’s lineup includes MajorManiak, Havok, Vikul, and Davpadie.

Davpadie will play our remaining qualifier matches from New York. He will be joining the team in Florida shortly after Major 2.



With this change Brack has been moved to our substitute position. — Mutineers (@Mutineers) January 24, 2023

The announcement has come as a surprise to many, considering Brack has posted decent statistics on the struggling squad. He currently sports a positive kill/death ratio across all current CDL modes, according to CoD stats site BreakingPoint. It’s possible that the Mutineers are looking to shake up the roster as it currently stands to try and find some success.

Davpadie has been a substitute for Florida this season while playing with a Challengers team again. He joined the Mutineers organization in October 2021 for the Call of Duty: Vanguard year.

There’s not much further in the standings for the Mutineers to slip. The team currently sits in 10th place in the league, just 10 CDL Points ahead of the last-place team in the league, the London Royal Ravens.

Coincidentally, Florida’s next match and Davpadie’s first back in the league since 2022 is against those same Royal Ravens this Friday, Jan. 27 at 2pm CT.