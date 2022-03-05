Boston Breach move on in CDL Major after eliminating Paris Legion

The Boston Breach are moving on in the Call of Duty League’s first major event after defeating the Paris Legion 3-1 today.

The environment at the Esports Stadium Arlington in Dallas, Texas, was electric. The packed stands at the OpTic Texas major were divided between Boston and Paris. With both fan bases trying to will their team to victory, alternating chants of “Let’s go Paris!” and “Let’s go Boston!” filled the arena. Despite Paris fans’ best efforts, however, Boston ended up being too much for the Legion to handle.

For a moment, it appeared Paris’ Cinderella run would continue. The Legion won a hotly contested Bocage Hardpoint in the first map of the series after overcoming a 148-47 deficit. Temp dropped a game-high 42 kills as Paris locked down the last few seconds needed to take the game in a 250-241 victory.

The Legion had a prime opportunity to go up 4-2 in the series’ second map, Berlin Search and Destroy. TJHaLy faced a one-vs-two scenario before isolating FeLO and then picking off GRVTY to knot the series at three rounds apiece. After that, Boston dominated the final three rounds to take the map 6-3.

From that moment on, the match was all Boston’s. The Breach nearly finished the Tuscan Control in three rounds, but Paris staved off elimination. Boston ultimately took the map with a 3-1 victory and were in full control of the series heading into the fourth map, Berlin Hardpoint.

Boston were in cruise control the entire map. After a three-piece from the Breach’s star rookie, Capsidal, to gain control of the final Hardpoint, Boston emphatically shut the door on Paris to lock in the 250-145 victory. Boston’s other rookie, Nero, had an incredible series. He posted a 1.26 K/D over the series’ four maps and dealt nearly 11,000 worth of damage.

While Paris’ run ends after one victory, the team now have something to build around for the first time in a while. They were competitive this weekend, which is more than can be said of Legion squads in the past. Based on this weekend, GRVTY proved to be a positive addition. Add in the fact that this roster only had a week to prepare to play in a LAN environment, and the organization’s ceiling is higher than it has ever been.

Boston takes the stage again today at 6:30pm CT. They will face the loser of the London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra matchup.