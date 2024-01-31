Category:
‘Boring as hell’: MW3 players left disappointed by ‘lazy’ Walking Dead event camo

Let's see the final product before getting too mad.
Published: Jan 31, 2024 06:56 pm
Season 2 art Warzone
Image via Activision

Modern Warzone 3 players have been left sorely disappointed after the new Warzone x Walking Dead crossover, which stars iconic characters from the ongoing zombie series like Rick Grimes and Michonne, was unveiled today.

Camos are and always have been a controversial topic in MW3. While many have long been unconvinced by the collectibles, others praised Sledgehammer for introducing one of the most robust camo grinds in CoD history, with multiple Mastery paths to complete. However, criticism has bubbled to the surface recently, with many slamming the ‘lame’ and ‘utterly disgusting’ skin many players earned for finishing eight weeks of challenges in season one; and now the Walking Dead event camo has drawn similar ire in its early days.

Zombies MW3
The Walking Dead and MW3 is the perfect crossover. Image via Activision

On Jan. 31, CoD leaker CODWarfareForum gave fans an early unauthorized look at the planned camo for the Walking Dead crossover. It wasn’t love at first sight. Instead of using actual barbed wire, the skin paints a barbed wire design onto the weapon, and some community members argued the devs missed a golden opportunity to do something special.

“They can make [reactive] blueprints… but for events, they make them boring as hell. Why is it just a brown color with barbed wire that looks pasted on it,” one player responded. Other fans expressed their frustrations, with several claiming the devs put all of the good skins behind a paywall in the store while events don’t get nearly the same amount of attention. “A lot of these camos started off pretty good, but damn this looks like doo-doo,” a second CoD player added to the backlash.

Before people get too riled up, it is worth mentioning this is still a leak, meaning it may not be the final product that hits digital shelves. But, if this does end up being the Walking Dead event camo, then we already know MW3 fans won’t be happy.

Ryan Lemay
Ryan graduated from Ithaca College in 2021 with a sports media degree and a journalism minor. He gained experience as a writer with the Morning Times newspaper and then Dexerto as a games writer. He mainly writes about first-person shooters, including Call of Duty and Battlefield, but he is also a big FIFA fan. You can contact him at ryanlemay@dotesports.com.