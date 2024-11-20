Black Ops 6 devs capitalize on community’s satisfaction with latest Call of Duty game, push competitive ladder mode a whole day early

Get your squad online, Call of Duty players, it’s time to grind Ranked Play a bit earlier than expected—and much earlier than normal.

Black Ops 6’s Ranked Play mode just went live an entire day earlier than scheduled, with no real reason given by the developers at Treyarch other than the fact that they can. And you won’t hear many complaints from CoD players because of it.

🏆 #BlackOps6 Ranked Play is LIVE 🏆



✅ 4v4 Competitive Matches

✅ Custom Competitive Ruleset

✅ Special Launch Weapon Evaluation

✅ Exclusive Rewards

✅ 8 Ranks to Climb Through

✅ Map & Mode Veto

✅ Global Weapon Builds

✅ Top 250 Leaderboard pic.twitter.com/aT3tHxjsVB — Treyarch (@Treyarch) November 20, 2024

In the past few CoD titles, Ranked Play was not ready for several months after launch, including the mode not arriving in last year’s Modern Warfare 3 until this past February. But as Treyarch was the developer of the Ranked mode for the past two titles, it’s ready to go quicker than ever this year.

Treyarch said that BO6 Ranked Play is “the definitive ranked play experience that” it has been building towards since working on the mode for both MW3 and Modern Warfare 2, taking everything it’s learned from those titles to make this competitive iteration the best yet.

I’ve been covering CoD for around 10 years now, and it’s been a very long time since I’ve seen such positive sentiment about a new title. Obviously not everyone will be happy, but most of what I see online about BO6 multiplayer, Zombies, and its campaign has been very positive. And pushing Ranked Play a day earlier than scheduled is only going to further advance Treyarch and BO6 in the good graces of players.

Ranked Play features Skill Divisions for players to rank up through with points won and lost in matches, and a similar ruleset to what players in the Call of Duty League will be playing when their season kicks off in a couple of weeks.

For more on Ranked Play in BO6, check out our guide, but don’t forget to equip our best Ranked Play loadouts before heading into the ladder for some games.

