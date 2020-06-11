Biggest changes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone in season 4

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the free-to-play battle royale Warzone received exciting changes with the launch of season four earlier today.

The newest season brought new maps, items, skins, playlists, and even a new Operator to the scene. Not all of the planned features will be immediately added to the game, but they’ll still be a part of season four as a whole.

Here are some of the biggest additions and changes that Infinity Ward made to both Modern Warfare and Warzone at the start of season four.

Weapons Mastery Challenges

Weapons Mastery Challenges are new to both Modern Warefare’s multiplayer mode and Warzone. Once players unlock Gold for a weapon, Mastery Challenges become available. There are eight challenges per weapon and each grants its own reward. The challenges must be done in order. The tiers are Gold, Platinum, Damascus, and Obsidian. Completing these challenges for all 51 weapons will unlock a special sticker and playercard.

Warzone updates

Season four of Warzone has several new in-match events: Jailbreak, Fire Sale, and Supply Choppers. These events occur during battle royale games and will impact a team’s strategy and gameplay. The events are random, happening in any match and without notice, but they’ll always occur mid-game. Only one event will occur during a match.

Jailbreak will release all previously-eliminated players back into the match. Players will get a one-minute notice before Jailbreak begins. Since it can happen in any battle royale match, players are encouraged to stick around and spectate instead of leaving after being eliminated.

Fire Sale will discount all items in Buy Stations up to 80 percent or will give them away for free. Buying back fallen teammates is free, for example. But Loadout Drops aren’t discounted during Fire Sale. The event only lasts 60 seconds and will draw a lot of attention from enemies. Players may need to defend themselves at Buy Stations.

Supply Choppers are exactly what they sound like. Heavily-armored helicopters will appear around the map. They aren’t lethal and won’t fire back at attackers, but they have a lot of health and can take a lot of damage. They drop high-quality loot and cash once destroyed, including UAVS, two armor boxes and munition boxes, a gas mask, a grenade launcher, and tons of cash. They despawn after a certain period of time. Supply Choppers are distractions. They draw your attention away from opponents and lure enemies who are hungry for supplies to their location.

Season four also introduced the new Contraband Contract System. Contraband contracts spawn after previous contracts have been completed. Take the briefcase to the Helicopter Extraction location to call the helicopter. The player carrying the briefcase has to deposit it into the drop-bag to complete the mission. Enemies can steal it for their team by killing the player carrying the briefcase. Successful Contraband contracts reward players with a permanent Blueprint.

Other in-season changes include new mastery challenges, Warzone Rumble, Juggernaut Royale, intel drops, and more. The new Warzone Rumble mode is already in the playlist for this week.

Modern Warfare updates

Modern Warfare has a lot of upcoming content. Launch week introduced Scrapyard, a remastered multiplayer map from Modern Warfare 2. Gunfight and Ground War also received new maps: Trench and Barakett Promenade. New weapons, the Fennec and CR-56 AMAX, and a new Operator, Captain Price, were also introduced today.

More Modern Warfare’s changes are expected later in the season. More weapons, operators, another multiplayer called Cheshire Park, and upcoming multiplayer modes All or Nothing, One in the Chamber, and Team Defender are all expected to join the game at an unannounced date later this summer.

More changes and details will emerge as the season progresses. Season four is live in both Modern Warfare and Warzone.