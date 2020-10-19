The best XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a variety of weapons to use and they’re surprisingly all pretty good when it comes to mowing down enemies and racking up kills.

For assault rifle players, there are plenty of solid choices to choose from. In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, one of the best assault rifles is the XM4. A reimagined version of Black Ops 1’s Commando, this rifle is as reliable as they come.

Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the XM4 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that suit a number of playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.

Here are just a few of the best XM4 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Fully loaded

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)

Optic: Microflex LED

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 13″ Paratrooper

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag

Handle: Warden Tight Grip

Stock: Tactical Stock

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Quickdot LED

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Magazine: Fast Mag

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Commando Assembly

Ranged

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 13″ Paratrooper

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: Impact Handle