The best XM4 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has a variety of weapons to use and they’re surprisingly all pretty good when it comes to mowing down enemies and racking up kills.
For assault rifle players, there are plenty of solid choices to choose from. In the early days of Black Ops Cold War, one of the best assault rifles is the XM4. A reimagined version of Black Ops 1’s Commando, this rifle is as reliable as they come.
Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the XM4 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that suit a number of playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.
Here are just a few of the best XM4 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.
Fully loaded
Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)
Optic: Microflex LED
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56
Barrel: 13″ Paratrooper
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Magazine: 40 Rd Speed Mag
Handle: Warden Tight Grip
Stock: Tactical Stock
Speed
Optic: Quickdot LED
Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip
Magazine: Fast Mag
Handle: Quickdraw Handle
Stock: Commando Assembly
Ranged
Optic: Axial Arms 3x
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 13″ Paratrooper
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Handle: Impact Handle