The TR-76 Geist assault rifle has just arrived in Modern Warfare 2 with the launch of season six and the early returns seem to be quite promising.

“The TR-76 Geist packs one hell of a punch, dealing solid damage with a moderate rate of fire,” Activision said in a blog post. “Its compact design supports manageable recoil, too, making for a rock-solid foundation before accounting for Gunsmith.”

Before anyone gets quick to dub this weapon the new RAM-7 or TAR-21, however, you might find yourself feeling a bit disappointed as despite being a bullpup rifle, the TR-76 does shoot a bit slower in comparison. Nonetheless, players probably shouldn’t be too quick to judge it either as the TR-76 Geist’s unique feel doesn’t necessarily seem to be a bad thing, but rather quite the opposite.

Here’s the best TR-76 Geist loadout in MW2.

Best TR-76 Geist loadout and class setup in MW2

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Muzzle: SAKIN Tread-40 Recoil Stabilization: +0.42 in Recoil Control: +0.30 in

SAKIN Tread-40 Underbarrel: EDGE-47 Grip Aim Down Sight Speed: -0.36 oz Aim Walking Speed: -0.18 in

EDGE-47 Grip Optic: SZ Recharge-DX Aim Down Sight Speed: -3.00 oz Close: +1.80 in

SZ Recharge-DX Rear Grip: Tactical Grip Tape Recoil Steadiness: +0.87 oz Aiming Idle Stability: +0.14 in

Tactical Grip Tape Stock: Expedite Grid Pad Aim Down Sight Speed: -1.27 oz Aim Walking Speed: -1.54 in

Expedite Grid Pad

Secondary: Preferred pistol

Tactical: Stun

Lethal: Semtex

Perk Package: Battle Hardened and Double Time, Fast Hands, Ghost

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence and Battle Rage

This setup of attachments is great as it doesn’t mess up the strong damage and recoil control that the gun comes with, yet still helps to improve its mobility, handling, and target acquisition.

Alternatively, you can swap out the optic for more raw statistical boosts with the likes of the VLK LZR 7MW, but I find that the TR-76 Geist’s large iron sights do get in the way a bit and it’s nice not having the laser reveal your position.

Compared to the more recently released assault rifles in the M13C, FR Avancer, and even the Tempus Razorback, I do think the TR-76 Geist is worthy of being seen in a different light as it actually does seem like it could stamp its claim in the weapon meta. Outside of extra-long ranges in MW2 multiplayer at the moment, the TR-76 Geist simply puts enemies down fast in a way that feels borderline OP.

For the TR-76 Geist class setup, your usual preference of perks and equipment should do just fine. This is a classic setup for assault rifle-wielding playstyles in Call of Duty.

