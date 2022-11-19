In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.

There are many different ways to complete this mission, and an entire armada of AI Al-Qatala combatants waiting to pull the trigger on you and your partner. But whether you choose to execute the mission loudly or silently, there are a few different ways that players can come out of the battle alive.

Here are the best tips to complete the Low Profile mission.

How to complete Modern Warfare 2‘s Low Profile Special Ops mission

Screengrab via Activision

Stay silent

To avoid bringing unwanted attention while traversing the dunes, you’ll want to pick out two suppressed weapons for this mission. The sniper you start off with is a great choice since it allows you to pick off enemies from afar, so you can thin out defenses before getting close.

The other weapon to bring along is the suppressed M4 since it gives another quiet option for soldiers to use while getting closer to the action. The gunfights are relatively easy to deal with unless you run into a Juggernaut, but even those hulking beasts can be avoided. Maintaining a low profile should help when infiltrating the different buildings on the map.

Split up

In a game mode like Special Ops, players might be tempted to stick together for the best chance at success, but to cut down on time and to make things relatively easy, one player can dive forward right onto the second floor of the C building to quickly capture the first piece of radioactive equipment and run away.

Be aware that there will be a Juggernaut on the first floor of this building, so this method allows the player to avoid that confrontation. The B area, on the other hand, is easier to infiltrate because there isn’t a Juggernaut waiting to surprise the team. Run into the building, clear out the enemies, head upstairs, and search the rooms for the radioactive piece.

Keep an eye on the Geiger

A player’s Geiger counter will be their best friend during this mission since it notifies you when you’ve gotten close to one of the radioactive pieces in an area. Keep tabs on it when you’re looking for the objective, especially in the Armory where there are multiple rooms in the upstairs portion of the building.

Don’t get too distracted by the Geiger, though. In the Armory, for example, there are multiple trap bombs strewn about the building that can be set off if you run through a relatively visible green laser. In this building, players will need to move as slowly as possible to avoid dying by trip mine.