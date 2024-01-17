A new LMG joined the fray in MW3’s Season One Reloaded update, giving fans of large magazines and larger firepower a new tool to combat enemies in multiplayer. Say hi to the TAQ Evolvere.

The TAQ Evolvere’s in-game description calls it “an advanced, multi-caliber LMG capable of firing 7.62 or 5.56 with minimal adjustments to the weapon” that is “versatile and exceptionally lethal in the right hands.”

Don’t worry about the 5.56. There’s no need. Here’s what we think is the best TAQ Evolvere build and loadout in CoD: MW3 so far.

Best TAQ Evolvere loadout and class setup in MW3

Big magazine, bigger potential. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The TAQ Evolvere is way different from the other LMG of its namesake, the TAQ Eradicator. This one definitely feels like more of an LMG than the other, offering immense firepower along with an even bigger base magazine of 100 rounds to chunk down enemies within an objective point.

Best TAQ Evolvere build in MW3

Muzzle: VT Spiritfire Suppressor L

VT Spiritfire Suppressor L Barrel: LRF Righteous Long Barrel

LRF Righteous Long Barrel Laser: SZ 1MW PEQ

SZ 1MW PEQ Stock: XF23 Stilt Stock or Rampart Heavy Stock

XF23 Stilt Stock or Rampart Heavy Stock Underbarrel: Kimuras RYN-03 Vertical Grip

The Evolvere’s downfall is its bad Mobility, but as a bog-standard LMG, this is not a gun to be running and running with anyway. If you need to move quickly, swap to your pistol, and haul ass. Otherwise, post up and spray down the enemy with its massive magazine.

This build will buff the TAQ Evolvere’s Damage, Range, Accuracy, Recoil Control, and Mobility, basically improving the gun in a multitude of ways while only negating some of its Handling, which is already quite bad to begin with.

Tip: There’s no need to waste an attachment slot on an Optic. The TAQ Evolvere has the same iron sights as the TAQ Eradicator and MW2’s TAQ-56 before it, offering great visibility on its own.

The only choice I suggest making is between the XF23 Stilt Stock or Rampart Heavy Stock, the latter of which offers even more Gun Kick Control and Recoil Control, which I didn’t find to be too necessary because the gun shoots rather straight as it is.

Additionally, try swapping in the 100 Round 556 Belt for a magazine that has the same size, a bit less damage, but big buffs to Bullet Velocity, Movement Speed, Aim Down Sight Speed, and Sprint to Fire Speed if the Mobility is an issue for you.

Best TAQ Evolvere class in MW3

Vest: Infantry Vest

Infantry Vest Handgun: Renetti

Renetti Tactical: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Lethal: Frag Grenade

Field Equipment: Trophy System

Gloves: Quick-Grip Gloves

Quick-Grip Gloves Boots: Lightweight Boots

Lightweight Boots Gear: Tac Mask or EOD Padding

I like to use a variation of this class setup for just about everything in MW3 because it’s just that good. It serves me well in a variety of scenarios and game modes and keeps me in the fight. Just make sure to use your Trophy System at your side when the enemy tries to snuff you out of your overlook position.