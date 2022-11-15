Regardless of the fancy new assault rifles or SMGs added into the game, snipers have always been the favorite among players with the trend continuing in Modern Warfare 2—and for good reason.

Snipers are powerful, stealthy, and can pick enemies off from distances unfathomable to a shotgun. That being said, sniper rifles are guns that require the most amount of skill and practice, along with a lot of patience.

With Modern Warfare 2 bringing back a couple of snipers from previous games along with new ones, players are bound to be puzzled at which ones are worth spending their time on.

If you would like some answers as well, continue reading our guide on the best snipers in Modern Warfare 2.

Best snipers in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

4) MCPR-300

Image via Activision

The MCPR-300 is one of the first weapons you unlock in the game, and while it is at the bottom of this list, it’s more of a “worst of the best” situation.

This gun is a pure long-ranged beast, capable of taking down hordes of enemies from across the map with the correct attachments. The gun is a little bulky, however, which makes rounding corners for shots and being aggressive in general a little tough.

That being said, since it is a beginner weapon, you can level it up quickly and mold it into a weapon that comfortably fits your playstyle.

Best attachments

Magazine: 5-Round Mag

At the cost of decreasing magazine capacity from 10 to five, it gives an increase to ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed, which is a worthy tradeoff for this sniper.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

This laser increases ADS speed, letting your ADS around corners to quickscope your enemy.

Muzzle: Nilsound 90

The Nilsound greatly boosts the range and bullet velocity of your gun, letting you deal a lot more damage. Going for this attachment will need you to follow the other attachments listed for this sniper, however, since it makes the gun heavier than it already is.

Bolt: Cronen Smooth Bolt

This particular bolt allows you to rechamber bullets quickly after every shot, making follow-up shots easier after a missed shot.

Rear grip: Cronen Cheetah Grip

This grip increases the ADS speed and sprint-to-fire speed of the sniper.

3) LA-B

Image via Activision

The LA-B functions as a more long-ranged, true sniper counterpart to its Marksman Rifle version.

Its range, handling, damage, as well as accuracy are all better than the SP-R, which further makes it an intuitive choice for a great base sniper to choose that possesses excellent versatility and mobility for a long-ranged sniper.

Taking it to its full potential would require the best attachments for it, however.

Best attachments

Muzzle: TA CG76

Other than reducing its recoil when firing, the TA CG76 also reduces the sniper’s damage dropoff at long distances.

Stock: ZLR T70 Pad Extension

When it comes to decreasing ADS time and allowing you to aim and shoot quicker, there is no better stock than the ZLR T70 Pad Extension.

Barrel: 23.5” Fluted R-67

Just like the TA CG67, the 23.5” Fluted R-67 barrel increases the sniper’s range while also minimizing its damage dropoff at long distances.

Ammunition: .300 High Velocity

With .300 High Velocity Ammunition, you are equipping your LA-B with super powerful bullets that can easily one-shot enemies with a hit to the torso itself.

Comb: Aim-Assist 406

When paired with the ZLR T70, the Aim-Assist 406 increases ADS speed to heights where you can instantly react to nearby enemies and take care of the threat at hand.

2) Signal 50

Image via Activision

The Signal 50 makes for such a reliable weapon overall due to its incredible range, being able to easily one-shot enemies from distances unfathomable to other weapons in the game, let alone snipers.

Being a heavy-duty .50 caliber sniper, the Signal is crafted for massive damage and range. The MCPR-300 comes close, with marginally better handling and damage, but the Signal 50 outclasses it in every other category, especially in fire rate

Best attachments

Barrel: FSS Jetstream

This barrel lets you no-scope opponents in close-range along with an increase in damage and hip-fire accuracy.

Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

By reducing recoil, the Sharkfin improves your accuracy while you are maneuvering the battlefield.

Stock: FSS Echo Stock

This stick increases ADS speed and gives you better recoil control.

Laser: Schlager PEQ Box IV

The PEQ laser massively boosts ADS speed along with flinch resistance to allow you to land a critical shot on an unsuspecting opponent before they can react.

Rear grip: Stalwart Grip

This grip lets you take on a more aggressive playstyle by increasing your sprint-to-fire speed and ADS speed.

1) SP-X 80

Image via Activision

Looking for a sniper that gives you the best of both worlds: a high damage profile along with incredible mobility through a lightweight body? Then feast your eyes on the SP-X 80.

This weapon can easily one-shot enemies while letting you sprint through different points, enabling you to stay with your teammates and cover them from different points, unloading large amounts of damage to your enemies to make sure they stay down. With all this, you even get great recoil control.

The accuracy, range, handling, and damage are just slightly worse than that of the LA-B, but it more than makes up for it with its quicker fire rate and speedy ADS. With all-around amazing stats, along with great mobility and the ability to fashionably quickscope your enemies, the SP-X 80 comfortably sits at the No. 1 spot on our list.

Best attachments

Barrel: 11.5” T-H4 Barrel

Giving you a much faster ADS, this barrel lets you one-shot enemies quicker along with increasing hip recoil control.

Underbarrel: Ftac Ripper 56

This underbarrel lets you mow down targets from a large distance easily due to the increase in aiming stability, hip-fire accuracy, and recoil stabilization.

Stock: Ravage-8

The Ravage-8 lets you swiftly maneuver around the battlefield with the gun in hand and reposition yourself in the thick of battle due to the increase in crouch movement speed, ADS speed, and sprint speed.

Laser: 1MW Laser Box

This laser lets you no-scope enemies easier due to the increased hip fire control and accuracy.

Optic: Schlager 4x

The Schlager 4x gives you 4x magnification, greatly increasing the capacity for long-range kills.