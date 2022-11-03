If you’re the type of Call of Duty player to run and gun around a map, then you’ll be happy to know that in Modern Warfare 2, there are plenty of weapon options at your disposal that will fit your specific tastes in the submachine gun category.

Jumping onto a map with plenty of close-quarters combat situations means that you’ll need plenty of firepower packed into a mobile solution, which is exactly what SMGs bring to the table. These guns have some of the highest fire rates in the game with the fastest time-to-kill but are still light and allow players to traverse the map with ease.

Here are the best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2 at launch.

Lachmann Sub

Screengrab via Activision

With one of the highest damage profiles of any weapon along with the third-highest rate of fire in its class, the Lachmann Sub is one of the most reliable options in the category thanks to its relatively low recoil and great handling. If you find yourself missing a lot of shots, you might want to opt for a larger magazine attachment since the high fire rate will burn through ammo pretty quickly.

FSS Hurricane

Screengrab via Activision

With better range and effective damage distance, the FSS Hurricane is a great choice for players who are fighting longer sight lines and less close-quarters battles. The weapon’s fire rate is relatively slow, but it can stand up pretty well when pitted against its assault rifle counterparts when holding down a site or a corridor.

Vaznek-9K

Screengrab via Activision

The Vaznek-9K is a really good choice for the SMG connoisseur. Like the FSS Hurricane, it doesn’t shoot as fast as some of the other options in the category, but this is offset by the weapon’s great handling, low recoil, and superb accuracy. It also helps that in close-range circumstances, this gun has one of the fastest TTKs in class.

Fennec-45

Screengrab via Activision

For anyone looking to rip through magazines of ammo, the Fennec-45 is your best bet. With a blistering fire rate of 1,091 rounds per minute, according to Sym.gg, you might want to run Scavenger as a perk since you’ll be running out of bullets very often. The weapon’s ADS is also very fast, which means that you should be able to come out the victor in most close-range skirmishes.