Best P890 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

FPS titles have always had a wide selection of weaponry dedicated to any situation and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is no different. Players can dip their toes in the SMG pool and find countless run and gun weapons to choose from, or you can post up on the grassy knoll and shoot anyone far, far away.

There is a class of weaponry that is constantly slept on and requires a lot of skill to use. Pistols are weak, small, and don’t have a lot of power behind them. But in the right hands, a pistol is better than any assault rifle.

Pistols provide a lot more mobility, and they also provide a challenge for experienced gamers. The P890 is one of the cleanest-looking pistols in the game, and it’s definitely a challenge to be an FPS god with one.

What is the best loadout for the P890 in Modern Warfare 2?

Image via Activision

Firstly, always test out every perk with a weapon. Only you can see what is best for your playstyle. Now with that said, here’s the loadout you should be using:

Primary — Kastov-74u

Secondary — P890

Tactical — Stun Grenade

Lethal — Semtex

Base Perk 1 — Double Time

Base Perk 2 — Tracker

Bonus Perk — Fast Hands

Ultimate Perk — Ghost

Field Upgrade — Dead Silence

The Kastov-74u is an incredibly powerful SMG, but if you’re using the P890 as your actual primary, it’s also a strong secondary weapon.

Stun grenades are effective at slowing down enemies so it’s easier to hit them with each P890 bullet. It’ll make it harder for them to hit you as their mobility will be significantly worse after the stun lands. Pair this with the semtex, and you’ve got yourself a stun and stick combo which will drive players insane.

Double time keeps your sprint at an all-time high, making you a zippy pistol player who’s even harder to hit. In this Dot Esports writer’s experience, playing aggressively hones your skill quicker than sitting back, so get in the thick of it. Tracker is extremely useful in assisting players to keep track of their enemies as they’re distracted by another player.

You won’t have a lot of ammo with the P890, a perk like Fast Hands will let you reload quickly, so it’s as if you had a 100-bullet magazine.

Ghost will make you virtually invisible to any overhead trackers like a UAV. This perk alongside double time will make you fast and impossible to predict. The cherry on top of this loadout is Dead Silence, making your footsteps impossible to hear.

Image via Activision

What are the best attachments for the P890 in Modern Warfare 2?

As much as we like a challenge, you’ll have to make it a bit easier. If you don’t use any, you’ll have a bad time. Here are the attachments you’ll need to reach the top of the leaderboard:

Barrel — XRK TacOps Barrel

— XRK TacOps Barrel Magazine — 10-Round Magazine

— 10-Round Magazine Rear Grip — FJX SR71 Grip

— FJX SR71 Grip Trigger Action — Bruen Express Trigger

— Bruen Express Trigger Muzzle — Slab-10 Comp

The 10-round magazine is a must, otherwise, you’ll be out of bullets before you know it. Each of these attachments will improve the accuracy, mobility, and effectiveness of the P890.

There you have it, you’re loadout is set. Run around MW2 and pop heads.