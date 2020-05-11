This monster SMG can be tweaked to be even better.

In each year’s Call of Duty title, there’s always one gun that comes to the forefront and reigns supreme as the weapon of choice for pros, GameBattles stars, and public match stompers alike. In Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, it’s the MP5.

The MP5 is a tried and true classic of many first-person shooters of the past, but it’s a dominant force to be reckoned with in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Here are a few of the best loadouts you can equip to dominate the game with the MP5 in this year’s Call of Duty.

Speed

Screengrab via Activision

Stock : FTAC Collapsible

: FTAC Collapsible Perk : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition : 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags

: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

You’ll be like The Flash with this setup, where speed is the name of the game. This loadout’s ADS speed is lightning quick, but you won’t sacrifice damage or range thanks to the 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags. This is a loadout many of the pros in the Call of Duty League use.

Pro

Screengrab via Activision

Stock : FTAC Collapsible

: FTAC Collapsible Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition : 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags

: 10mm Auto 30-Round Mags Underbarrel : Merc Foregrip

: Merc Foregrip Muzzle: Compensator

This is another loadout that many of the pros use. It’s almost the same as the one above, except it swaps out Sleight of Hand for a Compensator.

Warzone

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel : Monolithic Integral Suppressor

: Monolithic Integral Suppressor Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Rear Grip : Rubberized Grip Tape

: Rubberized Grip Tape Ammunition : 45 Round Mags

: 45 Round Mags Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

If battle royale and Warzone is more your thing, this MP5 loadout works wonders. The suppressor is key, and so is the 45 round mag. This loadout will be useful at longer ranges and help you take down enemy armor with the larger mag size.

Quiet and Close

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : FSS Mini

: FSS Mini Stock : FSS Close Quarters Stock

: FSS Close Quarters Stock Rear Grip : Granulated Grip Tape

: Granulated Grip Tape Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

If being up close and personal is more your thing, you can get stealthy and in the enemy’s face with this balanced loadout that has arguably the game’s best attachment in the Monolithic Suppressor.