Best MK2 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are loaded with many different weapons. There’s almost 40 total guns in the game now, so it can be overwhelming for new players to sort through.
Marksman rifles are something of an afterthought to Modern Warfare and Warzone players, especially with assault rifles and submachine guns dominating the game. But marksman rifles are incredibly fun to use—and the MK2 Carbine might be the coolest.
Here are a few of the best loadouts you can use for the MK2 Carbine in this year’s CoD title.
Quickness
Barrel: FSS 20.0″ Factory
Laser: Tac Laser
Stock: FSS MK2 Sport Combo
Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape
Perk: Sleight of Hand
This is the ultimate pubstomping MK2 loadout. It’s built for speed, quickness, and mobility, allowing you to run around and dominate with quick aim and even quicker kill counts.
Long-range
Barrel: FSS 24.0″ Factory
Optic: Sniper Scope
Stock: Cartridge Sleeve
Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape
Perk: Focus
If sniping is more your thing and you want to kit your MK2 out to perform like an AX-50 or HDR, this loadout might work. It maximizes range and accuracy to help keep you at a distance while racking up kills.
Stealth and flexibility
Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
Optic: Integral Hybrid
Stock: FSS MK2 Precision Combo
Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape
Perk: Fully Loaded
This is a well-balanced loadout that suits a variety of situations, including long and short range. But it also emphasizes stealth to keep you in the fight longer by staying in the shadows and silent.