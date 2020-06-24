Best MK2 loadouts in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are loaded with many different weapons. There’s almost 40 total guns in the game now, so it can be overwhelming for new players to sort through.

Marksman rifles are something of an afterthought to Modern Warfare and Warzone players, especially with assault rifles and submachine guns dominating the game. But marksman rifles are incredibly fun to use—and the MK2 Carbine might be the coolest.

Here are a few of the best loadouts you can use for the MK2 Carbine in this year’s CoD title.

Quickness

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS 20.0″ Factory

Laser: Tac Laser

Stock: FSS MK2 Sport Combo

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip Tape

Perk: Sleight of Hand

This is the ultimate pubstomping MK2 loadout. It’s built for speed, quickness, and mobility, allowing you to run around and dominate with quick aim and even quicker kill counts.

Long-range

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: FSS 24.0″ Factory

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: Cartridge Sleeve

Rear Grip: Rubberized Grip Tape

Perk: Focus

If sniping is more your thing and you want to kit your MK2 out to perform like an AX-50 or HDR, this loadout might work. It maximizes range and accuracy to help keep you at a distance while racking up kills.

Stealth and flexibility

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Optic: Integral Hybrid

Stock: FSS MK2 Precision Combo

Rear Grip: Granulated Grip Tape

Perk: Fully Loaded

This is a well-balanced loadout that suits a variety of situations, including long and short range. But it also emphasizes stealth to keep you in the fight longer by staying in the shadows and silent.