The best M16 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

One of the most legendary weapons in Call of Duty history is back to dominate the 1980s in Black Ops Cold War.

Way back in 2007, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare’s M16 was the stuff of legend. It was a burst-fire rifle that often took down enemies in just one burst.

This year’s version of the M16 isn’t quite as strong, but it does have one-burst potential depending on how far away you are from the enemy and where you hit them.

Using the game’s Gunsmith feature, the M16 and any other gun can be equipped with attachments that cater to multiple playstyles. Whether you like to run and gun or sit back and pick off enemies from a distance, you can customize the weapon to your liking.

Here are a few of the best M16 loadouts in Black Ops Cold War.

Gunfighter

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter (allows you to equip an attachment in all eight slots)

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 20.2″ Takedown

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Front Grip

Magazine: 45 Rd Speed Mag

Handle: Warden Tight Grip

Stock: Commando Assembly

Ranged warfare

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Royal & Kross 4x

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 20.2″ Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Foregrip

Handle: Impact Handle

Run and gun

Screengrab via Activision

Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team

Body: Ember Sighting Point

Underbarrel: Infiltrator Grip

Handle: Quickdraw Handle

Stock: Buffer Tube