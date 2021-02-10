Best League Play loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

These are the guns you want to run when it's time to climb the ladder.

After months of anticipation, the sweatiest of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now equip their CDL skins and slide-cancel their way through the ranks in League Play.

Now that League Play has finally arrived, that also means it's time to equip a powerful loadout that will help you dominate the enemy. But you'll have to make sure you're equipping attachments and items that are allowed for use through the mode's many restrictions.

When it comes to competitive Call of Duty, there's two main roles: assault rifle players and submachine gun players. There are a couple of solid options for each role in Black Ops Cold War and we've outlined them below.

Here are some solid League Play loadouts for any of the game's current maps and modes.

AK-74u

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45

Barrel: 9.3" Extended

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Bullfrog

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 7.6" Rifled

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Magazine: 65 Rnd

Krig 6

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 19.7" Ranger

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

XM4

Screengrab via Activision

Optic: Millstop Reflex

Barrel: 13.7" Takedown

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Pad

In terms of the rest of your create-a-class loadout, we recommend using the Law Breaker wildcard. Don't use the Overkill feature, though—just equip a pistol as your secondary. Law Breaker will allow you to use multiple perks from the same category, so you can run both Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask. Throw on Ninja to round out your perk selection.

If you want to fully kit out your AR class, you can use the Gunfighter wildcard instead of Law Breaker. Although this will allow you to have eight attachments on your gun, you'll have to give up either Flak Jacket or Tactical Mask, making you susceptible to explosives or tactical grenades, respectively.

Your tactical and lethal grenade choices essentially come down to personal preference, but Trophy System should be your go-to Field Upgrade.