Best League Play loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

After months of anticipation, the sweatiest of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players can now equip their CDL skins and slide-cancel their way through the ranks in League Play.
Now that League Play has finally arrived, that also means it's time to equip a powerful loadout that will help you dominate the enemy. But you'll have to make sure you're equipping attachments and items that are allowed for use through the mode's many restrictions.
When it comes to competitive Call of Duty, there's two main roles: assault rifle players and submachine gun players. There are a couple of solid options for each role in Black Ops Cold War and we've outlined them below.
Here are some solid League Play loadouts for any of the game's current maps and modes.
AK-74u
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.45
Barrel: 9.3" Extended
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Speedgrip
Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Bullfrog
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 7.6" Rifled
Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip
Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap
Magazine: 65 Rnd
Krig 6
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Barrel: 19.7" Ranger
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
XM4
Optic: Millstop Reflex
Barrel: 13.7" Takedown
Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Pad
In terms of the rest of your create-a-class loadout, we recommend using the Law Breaker wildcard. Don't use the Overkill feature, though—just equip a pistol as your secondary. Law Breaker will allow you to use multiple perks from the same category, so you can run both Flak Jacket and Tactical Mask. Throw on Ninja to round out your perk selection.
If you want to fully kit out your AR class, you can use the Gunfighter wildcard instead of Law Breaker. Although this will allow you to have eight attachments on your gun, you'll have to give up either Flak Jacket or Tactical Mask, making you susceptible to explosives or tactical grenades, respectively.
Your tactical and lethal grenade choices essentially come down to personal preference, but Trophy System should be your go-to Field Upgrade.