Best Kastov 762 loadout and class setup in Modern Warfare 2

Weapons come and go often in the FPS world, with guns appearing for one title and thrown into the pile of used and abused firearms in the next. This particular weapon, the Kastov 762, has made its first appearance in Modern Warfare 2, and it might have dug its heels into the scene.

The Kastov 762 is an assault rifle with a magazine packed to the brim with 30 bullets and with some controlled aim that can be the demise of many a player. This heavy-duty assault rifle is unlocked at level 23, and once it’s in your arsenal, you’ll question why you’d change. The Kastov 762 takes its roots from the AK47 and it’s got all its best features.

For those of you looking for the best way to handle the Kastov 762, we’ve got the best Modern Warfare 2 loadout already set up for you.

Best Kastov 762 loadout and class setup in MW2

Image via Activision

Muzzle: T2L-90 V3

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

Optic: Slimline Pro

Rear Grip: True TAC Grip

Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Secondary: P890

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Perk 1: Scavenger

Perk 2: Tracker

Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Ultimate Perk: Quick Fix

Field Upgrade: Dead Silence

The Kastov 762 is an incredibly precise assault rifle, which only requires a few bullets to finish off an enemy. But handling its wild recoil can be a problem. That’s where the attachments come in handy.

The Scavenger perk will always be useful. There’s a reason it’s been in almost every CoD title, as it just keeps you chock-full of ammunition. Tracker is a perk that can be useful on almost any loadout as it gives you the ability to follow the footsteps of players close by.

Fast Hands gives you that quick reload time to get you out of a pinch. Pairing Scavenger and Fast Hands together allows players to spray till the cows come home as there’s not much change you’ll be out of bullets for long.

Quick Fix will patch you up, making anyone with the perk a pain to deal with. Dead Silence is useful for anyone; you’ll be able to sneak around and hide without making a noise.