Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s weapon meta shifts with the winds, but there are a few rules that remain constant no matter what season it is.

When dropping into Al Mazrah, it’s best to have a weapon that will deal with enemies at range thanks to its large nature. Assault rifles and light machine guns are favorites for this, but marksman rifles like the EBR-14 are also really solid.

The EBR-14 returns from the original Warzone, offering high-power shots at range with some really solid accuracy. Its 7.62x51mm NATO ammo will shred through enemy armor, making it a must-have for fans of weapons that are hybrid assault rifle-sniper rifles.

Here’s the best set of attachments for the EBR-14 marksman rifle in Warzone 2.

Best EBR-14 loadout in Warzone 2

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: ZLR Talon 5

ZLR Talon 5 Optic: AIM OP-V4

AIM OP-V4 Underbarrel: VX Pineapple

VX Pineapple Ammunition: 7.62 High Velocity

7.62 High Velocity Magazine: 20 Round Mag

This set of attachments for the Ordnance weapon platform’s marksman rifle will buff its range, accuracy, and recoil control, helping to turn it into a bit of a high-powered semi-auto laser beam at medium to long range.

With this loadout, the EBR-14 is consistently a two-to-four-shot kill depending on where you hit the enemy and how much armor they have. It excels most as medium range, but you can hit some long-range shots too thanks to its lessened recoil.

The EBR-14 works best when paired up with a submachine gun. SMGs like the Vaznev-9K or Lachmann Sub will make for an excellent duo to help you out with up-close engagements as the game wears on and the gas circle gets smaller throughout the match.

Best perk package for EBR-14 in Warzone 2

Perk Package: Specter (Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost)

Since the EBR-14 is more of a hybrid semi-automatic sniper rifle and run-and-gun assault rifle combination with this setup, the traditional Specter perk package will work just fine. You’ll be able to move quickly with Double Time, keep tabs on enemies with Tracker and Spotter, and stay off of the radar with Ghost.

Best equipment for EBR-14 in Warzone 2

Tactical: Flash

Lethal: Semtex or Throwing Knife

Flash grenades are very strong in Warzone 2, leaving enemies with a bright white screen for several seconds if you hit them properly. This will allow you all the time in the world to line up your powerful marksman rifle shots.