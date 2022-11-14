Best Dashy Modern Warfare 2 loadouts and classes

Brandon “Dashy” Otell is one of the best AR players in Call of Duty, and that’s not likely to change heading into Modern Warfare 2. He’s been a fixture of both the Call of Duty League and of OpTic since the league formed and has been producing incredible numbers and breath-taking highlights on the M4 ever since.
OpTic are heading into a big season in 2023. The team has been a top contender for all three seasons so far, including their inaugural season as the Chicago Huntsmen. But despite a smattering of Major and Stage wins, that CDL Championship still eludes them. And now there’s more motivation than ever to win the chip with the icon Seth “Scump” Abner announcing that this will be his last CDL season.
On top of the added pressure, the season is starting earlier than usual, with the first Major set to begin on Dec. 15. So players like Dashy are having to get their loadouts set now.
Looking to fry like one of the game’s greatest AR players? Whether you’re in quick play or the CDL playlist, we’ve got Dashy’s best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2.
Dashy’s quick play loadout in Modern Warfare 2
- Primary weapon: M4
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90
- Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip
- Stock: Tempus P80 Strike Stock
- Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Secondary: X12 pistol or melee
- Tactical: Stun
- Lethal: Semtex
- Perks: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands (second tier), Overlock (ultimate)
- Field Equipment: Munitions Box
Dashy’s CDL rules loadout in Modern Warfare 2
- Primary weapon: M4
- Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel
- Muzzle: RF Crown 50
- Underbarrel: Agent Grip
- Stock: Ravage-8
- Grip: Sakin ZX Grip
- Secondary: X12 pistol with laser attachment or melee
- Tactical: Flash
- Lethal: Frag grenade
- Perks: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Focus (second tier)
- Field Equipment: Dead Silence
It should come as no surprise that Dashy’s M4 builds are built for long-range engagements, prioritizing recoil control and accuracy.