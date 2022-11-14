Best Dashy Modern Warfare 2 loadouts and classes

Brandon “Dashy” Otell is one of the best AR players in Call of Duty, and that’s not likely to change heading into Modern Warfare 2. He’s been a fixture of both the Call of Duty League and of OpTic since the league formed and has been producing incredible numbers and breath-taking highlights on the M4 ever since.

OpTic are heading into a big season in 2023. The team has been a top contender for all three seasons so far, including their inaugural season as the Chicago Huntsmen. But despite a smattering of Major and Stage wins, that CDL Championship still eludes them. And now there’s more motivation than ever to win the chip with the icon Seth “Scump” Abner announcing that this will be his last CDL season.

On top of the added pressure, the season is starting earlier than usual, with the first Major set to begin on Dec. 15. So players like Dashy are having to get their loadouts set now.

Looking to fry like one of the game’s greatest AR players? Whether you’re in quick play or the CDL playlist, we’ve got Dashy’s best loadouts for Modern Warfare 2.

Dashy’s quick play loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Screengrab via Activision Screengrab via Activision

Primary weapon: M4 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle: XTEN Havoc 90 Underbarrel: XTEN Drop Grip Stock: Tempus P80 Strike Stock Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

M4 Secondary : X12 pistol or melee

: X12 pistol or melee Tactical : Stun

: Stun Lethal : Semtex

: Semtex Perks : Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands (second tier), Overlock (ultimate)

: Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands (second tier), Overlock (ultimate) Field Equipment: Munitions Box

Dashy’s CDL rules loadout in Modern Warfare 2

Primary weapon: M4 Barrel: Hightower 20″ Barrel Muzzle: RF Crown 50 Underbarrel: Agent Grip Stock: Ravage-8 Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

M4 Secondary : X12 pistol with laser attachment or melee

: X12 pistol with laser attachment or melee Tactical : Flash

: Flash Lethal : Frag grenade

: Frag grenade Perks : Double Time, Bomb Squad, Focus (second tier)

: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Focus (second tier) Field Equipment: Dead Silence

It should come as no surprise that Dashy’s M4 builds are built for long-range engagements, prioritizing recoil control and accuracy.