The best competitive MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

The MP5 is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
The SMG is a strong choice among pro players in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve compiled some of the loadouts that top slayers are using to run and gun in modes like Hardpoint.
Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.
Here are some loadouts that Call of Duty League pros are using for the MP5.
Used by OpTic Chicago’s Scump
Wild Card: Gunfighter
Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9
Barrel: 9.5″ Extended
Body: Steady Aim Laser
Underbarrel: Foregrip
Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum
Handle: Speed Tape
Stock: Collapsed Stock
Used by Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy
Muzzle: Infantry Compensator
Barrel: 9.5″ Extended
Foregrip: SFOD Speedgrip
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: Raider Stock
Used by OpTic Chicago’s Envoy
Barrel: 9.5″ Reinforced Heavy
Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip
Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag
Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap
Stock: No Stock