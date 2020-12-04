The best competitive MP5 loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

This is what the pros are using.

The MP5 is back with a vengeance in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The SMG is a strong choice among pro players in Black Ops Cold War and we’ve compiled some of the loadouts that top slayers are using to run and gun in modes like Hardpoint.

Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.

Here are some loadouts that Call of Duty League pros are using for the MP5.

Used by OpTic Chicago’s Scump

Screengrab via Activision

Wild Card: Gunfighter

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 9

Barrel: 9.5″ Extended

Body: Steady Aim Laser

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Magazine: 40 Rnd Drum

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: Collapsed Stock

Used by Dallas Empire’s Shotzzy

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Infantry Compensator

Barrel: 9.5″ Extended

Foregrip: SFOD Speedgrip

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: Raider Stock

Used by OpTic Chicago’s Envoy

Barrel: 9.5″ Reinforced Heavy

Underbarrel: SFOD Speedgrip

Magazine: Jungle-Style Mag

Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Stock: No Stock

