The best competitive AK-74u loadouts in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

In 2010’s Call of Duty: Black Ops, the AK-74u was the best SMG in the game by a long shot.

It’s back 10 years later in Black Ops Cold War, and it’s almost just as good. And so the pro players who make the big bucks by slaying out in CoD are using it often.

In the early going, the AK-74u is popular among pros in scrimmages. It offers strong range and firepower for an SMG and it’s looking like it’ll be a dominant pick in objective game modes.

Metas change and players switch up their loadouts often, so make sure to check back to see what’s new and what’s different every now and then.

Here are some of the loadouts that Call of Duty League pros are using for the AK-74u.

Used by OpTic Chicago’s Scump

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Spetsnaz Compensator

Barrel: 9.3″ VDV Reinforced

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Foregrip

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Used by Minnesota RØKKR’s Attach

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 9.3″ Extended

Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Handle: Speed Tape

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

Used by Atlanta FaZe’s Simp

Screengrab via Activision

Muzzle: Muzzle Brake 5.56

Barrel: 10.3″ Task Force

Underbarrel: Foregrip

Handle: GRU Elastic Wrap

Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock