In 2022, it’s crucial for any Call of Duty: Warzone player to have a Warzone tracker at their disposal.

There are several websites that track your stats in Warzone, and they all have their uses to help you review previous games and potentially help you improve. Or, you could just use them to see how good your stats are and compare them to your friend who just stinks.

These websites help you see everything from overall stats, in-depth numbers on a lobby you just played in, or full numbers from a game that you and your friends played weeks ago and are arguing about who had the most kills.

In the end, your pick for best Call of Duty tracker might come down to preference. Here are the best Warzone stat tracking sites.

The best Call of Duty: Warzone stat tracking sites

Screengrab via CoD.tracker.gg

Tracker Network is well-known across a variety of multiplayer games. If you’ve searched up trackers before, you’ve likely come across at least one of Tracker Network’s sites.

TN has trackers for just about every major popular multiplayer game of today, including Warzone, Fortnite, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, League of Legends, Halo Infinite, CS:GO, MultiVersus, and many more.

CoD Tracker and Warzone Tracker are comprehensive, allowing you to see every single match you’ve played and detailed statistics on each of the lobbies you participated in. What’s especially convenient is you can log in to the site with your Xbox Live or Battle.net account to instantly see your info without having to search for anything.

Tracker Network’s CoD pages also feature a database of things like in-game store bundles, loot, operators, previous battle passes, weapons, and more.

Screengrab via WZstats.gg

WZ Stats has a page where you can search up your username across any of the three platforms where Warzone is playable. There’s also a section entirely dedicated to showing which loadouts are being used by players with a 2.00 or higher kill/death ratio, so you know what’s good to go on whatever map or mode is being played.

There’s also a page that shows the current kill records in the game, updated immediately thanks to its ties to the game’s API.

Screengrab via WZstats.gg

WZ Ranked is extremely accessible and readable, without having to do too much browsing. You can immediately see what weapons players are using along with their pick rate, kill/death ratio, and win percentage so you can quickly see at a moment’s notice what the current weapon meta is in the game.